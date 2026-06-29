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ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 14:02 Uhr
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IRS Tightens FBAR Penalties for 2026 - Clear Start Tax Warns Holders of Foreign Accounts to Review Filing Obligations

U.S. Taxpayers With Foreign Bank or Financial Accounts Totaling More Than $10,000 at Any Point During the Year are Required to File the FBAR - and the Penalty Schedule for Failures Has Been Adjusted Upward Again for 2026

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / The annual obligation to report foreign financial accounts gets more attention with each passing year as the federal government adjusts penalties for inflation and intensifies enforcement on undisclosed offshore holdings. For 2026, the penalty for a non-willful FBAR violation has been adjusted upward in line with statutory inflation provisions, and willful violations remain subject to substantially higher penalties - up to the greater of $100,000 (adjusted for inflation) or 50 percent of the account balance.

"FBAR is the obligation most often missed by taxpayers who don't think of themselves as having anything offshore," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "Dual citizens, U.S. residents with retirement accounts in their home country, business owners with vendor accounts abroad - the rule applies to far more taxpayers than people assume."

The FBAR - formally FinCEN Form 114 - must be filed electronically by any U.S. person whose combined foreign accounts exceeded $10,000 at any point during the calendar year. The $10,000 threshold is an aggregate, not per-account, and it captures bank accounts, brokerage accounts, certain pension accounts, and signature authority over accounts held by others. The form is separate from any income reported on a federal tax return, and a taxpayer can be compliant on income taxes yet still face FBAR penalties for failing to file the disclosure. The IRS coordinates FBAR enforcement with FinCEN, and information sharing under FATCA and bilateral tax treaties has made undisclosed accounts substantially more visible.

"Most taxpayers don't realize FBAR is a separate obligation from their tax return," the spokesperson added. "They file an accurate return, they report the interest, and they assume that's the end of it. It isn't. The disclosure itself is the obligation - and the penalty for missing it can be far larger than the underlying tax."

For taxpayers with any foreign financial accounts, Clear Start Tax recommends:

  • Inventory all foreign accounts - including pension and signature-authority accounts - to determine the annual aggregate

  • File the FBAR electronically through FinCEN's BSA E-Filing System if the $10,000 threshold was crossed at any point in the year

  • Review whether prior years require correction through the IRS Streamlined Filing Compliance Procedures

  • Engage a tax professional before submitting any voluntary disclosure of past omissions

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Voluntary correction is almost always cheaper than waiting for the IRS to find the account first," the spokesperson said. "Streamlined procedures exist precisely for taxpayers who weren't trying to hide anything - but they only work if the taxpayer comes forward."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information
Clear Start Tax
Corporate Communications Department
tech@clearstarttax.com
(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/irs-tightens-fbar-penalties-for-2026-clear-start-tax-warns-holde-1172929

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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