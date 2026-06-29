New contracts span global monetary policy decisions and U.S. natural gas storage reports

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced the planned launch of its first economic indicator futures contracts tied to global monetary policy decisions and US natural gas storage reports.

The cash-settled futures contracts are designed to give market participants exchange-traded and centrally-cleared instruments to express views on specific economic events and decisions.

"ICE's expansion into economic indicator contracts reflects demand for regulated onshore products that allow customers to take positions on economically relevant risks that shape markets," said Trabue Bland, Senior Vice President of Futures Markets at ICE. "These innovative new products leverage the global trading and clearing platform that we have built at ICE, offering a new approach to hedging significant moments impacting global markets."

ICE's new futures will be based on central bank rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve System, European Central Bank and Bank of England, providing exposure to scheduled policy meetings across the three most systemically important central banks in the world, as well as on U.S. natural gas storage inventory levels, which are published weekly by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The new contracts are scheduled to launch on August 10, 2026, subject to completion of relevant regulatory processes. The product codes will be: OID; OIS; OIR; EUD; EUS; EUR; MPL; MPS; MPR; EWP.

The new contracts follow the recent launch of ICE's Polymarket Signals and Sentiment service, an exclusive prediction data and analytics offering from ICE. This service offers normalized data feeds representing Polymarket's prediction markets, enabling professional and institutional traders to consume crowd-sourced probability assessments as market signals. These signals indicate implied probabilities on real-world outcomes and are designed to complement traditional market, pricing, and sentiment inputs within institutional workflows.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Exchanges

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

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