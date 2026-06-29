Strategic partnership strengthens BDO UK's investment in audit quality and innovation

BDO UK and MindBridge today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate BDO UK's data-driven audit approach, equipping audit teams with AI-powered analytics to identify unusual transactions, assess risk more effectively, and gain deeper insight from financial data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629517372/en/

BDO UK and MindBridge announced a strategic partnership to accelerate BDO UK's data-driven audit approach, equipping audit teams with AI-powered analytics to identify unusual transactions, assess risk more effectively, and gain deeper insight from financial data.

As expectations of audit continue to rise, firms are looking for ways to enhance the client experience, improve efficiency and analyse larger volumes of data with greater precision. Through this partnership, BDO UK will further embed data-driven techniques across its audit practice, helping teams focus their work where it matters most.

"We chose to partner with MindBridge because of its strong, proven analytics capabilities," said Emily Howard, Director of Audit Optimisation (Digital), BDO UK. "This partnership will transform how we deliver audits making them even more data-led and enabling richer insight from large, complex data sets. We're delighted to add this capability to our existing ecosystem of tooling, the BDO Advantage, as we continue to strengthen audit quality and stay at the forefront of the profession's evolution."

Following a successful trial phase, BDO UK is now expanding its use of MindBridge across its audit practice, with deployment supporting upcoming year ends. The technology will enhance areas such as general ledger analysis, helping audit teams identify anomalies, patterns and transactions requiring closer attention. This enables greater focus on higher-risk areas and frees up time for judgement and estimation, ultimately enhancing audit quality.

"This partnership is a key step in delivering the BDO audit of tomorrow," added Claire Collins, Partner, BDO UK. "We're committed to making our audits more data-driven, more effective and insight-led. Carefully chosen partnerships like this complement our in-house technology and play an important role in helping us deliver high-quality, targeted audits."

Sarah McGinnity, General Manager, Audit Assurance Solutions at MindBridge, said, "BDO UK has a clear vision for the future of audit combining deep professional expertise with advanced technology to strengthen quality and deliver greater value to clients. We're excited to support that vision and help BDO UK accelerate its data-driven audit approach."

The partnership also reflects growing momentum between MindBridge and member firms across the global BDO network, including BDO Norway and BDO South Africa. As adoption increases, these collaborations are helping strengthen risk identification, improve consistency, and deliver greater value to clients in an increasingly complex environment.

About BDO UK

BDO LLP operates in 17 offices across the UK, employing 8,000 people. It has UK revenues of £1bn.

It provides Audit, Tax, Deals, and Consulting, Risk Outsourcing services predominantly to the entrepreneurial, ambitious and growing mid-sized businesses that are driving growth in the UK economy. BDO calls this segment of the market the UK's economic engine.

BDO LLP is the UK member firm of the BDO international network.

BDO's Global network

The BDO Global network provides business advisory services in 169 countries and territories, with more than 95,000 people working out of 870 offices worldwide. It has revenues of US$11bn.

About MindBridge

MindBridge AI sets the standard for Autonomous Financial Oversight (AFO). The platform analyzes 100% of transactions across enterprise systems of record to detect risk early, explain insights with clarity, and enable governed action. As AI becomes embedded across financial processes, controls weaken, and new risks emerge. MindBridge provides the independent oversight layer needed to maintain data integrity at scale. Trusted by organizations worldwide, MindBridge empowers audit and finance teams to move beyond sampling, strengthen controls, and operate with speed and confidence. For more information, visit www.mindbridge.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629517372/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Linsey Flannery

Director, Marketing Communications

linsey.flannery@mindbridge.ai