The campaign, called "Friends of the Presbyopians," drives awareness of YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent, once-daily prescription eye drop approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of presbyopia

National campaign highlights the everyday workarounds that people take to address their blurry close-up vision due to age (presbyopia), through the perspective of the objects affected

YUVEZZI is available across the United States; prescriptions can be filled through e-Pharmacy partner PHILRx or any local retail pharmacy

Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to improve vision in the aging eye, today announced the launch of Friends of the Presbyopians, its first national consumer campaign for YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent, once-daily prescription eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of presbyopia.

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Presbyopia is the gradual loss of close-up vision that typically begins around age 45 and affects about 128 million adults in the U.S. and about 2 billion people globally.1,2,3 Presbyopia can make simple things harder, like reading, texting, or checking labels at the store.1

The campaign introduces an original cast of hand-crafted puppets that shine a light on the everyday workarounds people with presbyopia often rely on to manage their blurry close-up vision. From a restaurant menu tired of being held at arm's length or blinded with a flashlight, to a smartphone weary of being squinted at, to a pair of reading glasses exhausted from being dropped or misplaced, the puppets share how they feel about being overused, tossed around and relied on day after day. Through their humorous complaints, Friends of the Presbyopians suggests there may be a better way to manage presbyopia with YUVEZZI.

"We are very excited to launch our national consumer campaign for YUVEZZI which represents the next phase of our launch strategy as Tenpoint continues to build momentum in the market," said Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. "For millions of adults, blurry close-up vision shows up in frustrating ways every day. Through this campaign, we hope to spark conversations about the impact blurry close-up vision can have on important daily life tasks and encourage people to learn more about YUVEZZI."

To create the distinctive characters at the heart of the campaign, Tenpoint Therapeutics partnered with award-winning filmmaker Spencer Susser and a team of puppet designers and fabricators, including veteran puppeteer Ben Bayouth, a finalist on Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge. Brought to life through a blend of handcrafted puppetry and animatronics, the puppets offer a playful and unexpected perspective on the everyday workarounds people implement because of presbyopia. The campaign is launching nationwide across digital and social channels.

"When we listened to people with presbyopia, what stood out wasn't a single moment of blurry close-up vision, it was all the daily adjustments that add up over time: the squinting, the arm trombone, and the constant search for misplaced reading glasses," said Carol Kearney, Chief Commercial Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. "With Friends of the Presbyopians, we wanted to bring those familiar moments to life with humor, warmth, and a touch of nostalgia. By giving everyday objects a voice, we're inviting people with presbyopia to see this stage of life differently, recognize that blurry close-up vision doesn't have to be something they simply accept, and to talk with their eye care professional about whether YUVEZZI may be right for them."

YUVEZZI can be used on its own instead of reading glasses, or with contacts or glasses used to see far away, helping support clear near vision during the most visually demanding parts of the day.*4 In medical studies, YUVEZZI provided up to 8 continuous hours of improved close-up vision.**4 As soon as 30 minutes after taking YUVEZZI, some people could clearly read at least 3 more lines on an eye chart in low light without losing distance vision.

The most common side effects of YUVEZZI in medical studies were headache, impaired vision and, upon instillation, eye pain and/or eye irritation. Patients should not use YUVEZZI if they are allergic to any of its ingredients or if you currently have inflammation of the iris (iritis). Most side effects were generally mild, didn't last long, and went away on their own.4

Patients can fill prescriptions for YUVEZZI nationwide through our e-pharmacy partner PHILRx or any local retail pharmacy of their choice. To find an eye doctor that can determine if YUVEZZI is right for you visit: https://www.YUVEZZI.com/presbyopia-specialist-finder.

*If you wear contact lenses, remove them before using YUVEZZI. Wait at least 10 minutes after using YUVEZZI before you put them back in your eyes.

**About half of people in medical studies could read close up at hour 8.

About YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%

YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1% is a once-daily, dual-agent eye drop approved by the U.S. Food Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition characterized by the gradual loss of close-up vision that typically begins around age 45.

YUVEZZI combines two medicines that work together to improve close-up vision. Carbachol helps pupils get smaller (or "constrict"), making it easier to focus up close. Brimonidine helps keep pupils from getting too large (or "dilating").

For more information about YUVEZZI and full Prescribing Information, please visit www.YUVEZZI.com. Eye care professionals can visit www.YUVEZZIECP.com for additional resources.

YUVEZZI Indication and Important Safety Information

USE

YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75% 0.1% is a prescription eye drop for adults with blurry close-up vision due to age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use YUVEZZI if you are allergic to any of its ingredients or if you currently have inflammation of the iris (iritis).

Before taking YUVEZZI, tell your doctor if you have depression, low blood pressure, or circulation problems.

YUVEZZI may cause temporary blurry, dim, or dark vision. If you experience this, avoid driving, using machinery, and participating in hazardous activities. Use caution when night driving and in other activities in low light.

Call your doctor right away if you suddenly have flashes of light, floaters, or vision loss.

Do not let the tip of the vial touch your eye, eyelid, or any other surface.

The most common side effects of YUVEZZI are headache, impaired vision, and temporary eye pain and/or eye irritation upon use. These are not all of the possible side effects of YUVEZZI.

Most side effects were generally mild, didn't last long, and went away on their own.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see the Brief Summary for more information.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for YUVEZZI.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. is a global commercial ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly 128 million people in the U.S. and approximately 2 billion people globally.By understanding real-world needs and partnering with eye care professionals, Tenpoint is working to bring innovation to the aging eye.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

______________________________ 1 American Optometric Association Health Policy Institute. New Approaches to Presbyopia. 2023. Accessed November 5, 2025. Available at https://www.aoa.org/AOA/Documents/Advocacy/HPI/presbyopia%20brief%20HPI%20Final.pdf. 2 National Eye Institute. Presbyopia. National Eye Institute. December 4, 2024. https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/presbyopia. Accessed January 7, 2026 3 Fricke TR, Tahhan N, Resnikoff S, et al. Global Prevalence of presbyopia and vision impairment from uncorrected presbyopia: systematic review, meta-analysis and modelling. Ophthalmology. 2018;125(10):1492-9 4 YUVEZZI Prescribing Information. Visus Therapeutics, Inc.; 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629649576/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Brandi Robinson

media@tenpointtx.com

Eye Care Trade Media

Michele Gray

michele@mgraycommunications.com

Investors:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

tenpoint@gilmartinir.com