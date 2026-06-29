EQS-News: LifeQuest World Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCID: LQWC) Completes Acquisition of Established Northwest Waste Management Equipment Company, Adding Approximately $3.5 Million in Annual Revenue and Establishing a Diversified Environmental Services Platform



29.06.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Acquisition Creates a Three-subsidiary Holding Company Spanning Commercial Waste Management, Equipment Rental, and Decentralized Wastewater Treatment - With a Clear Pathway to PCAOB Audit, SEC Registration, and OTCQB Uplisting RIDGEFIELD PARK, NEW JERSEY - June 29, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCID: LQWC) ("LifeQuest" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its acquisition of an established Pacific Northwest waste management equipment company (the "Acquired Business"), comprising of two Oregon corporations operating under common ownership, pursuant to a Stock Purchase Agreement dated June. 12, 2026. The Transaction closed effective June 12, 2026. The Acquired Business is a multi-decade operator in the commercial waste management equipment sector, serving businesses, institutions, and municipalities throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana.. Its addition to LifeQuest's portfolio immediately transforms the Company from a development-stage holding company into a revenue-generating, multi-subsidiary environmental services platform with operations spanning the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Transaction Structure The Transaction was structured as an all-equity acquisition, with no cash consideration required at closing - a structure that management believes reflects both the strategic confidence of all parties in LifeQuest's combined value and the Company's commitment to a capital-efficient growth model. As consideration for 100% of the Acquired Business, LifeQuest issued an aggregate of 3,338,290 shares of LQWC Series B Preferred Stock, each convertible into 100 shares of LQWC common stock at the holder's option and carrying 100 votes per share. LifeQuest also issued an $85,000 unsecured promissory note bearing interest at 6% per annum, maturing six months from the closing date. With the closing of the Transaction, the Acquired Business became a wholly-owned component of LifeQuest World Corp., joining BioPipe Global Corp. as part of the Company's growing portfolio of environmental infrastructure businesses. Max Khan, Chief Executive Officer of LifeQuest, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of both acquired entities. "This acquisition is a transformational step for LifeQuest. The Acquired Business brings immediate, established revenue, a loyal Pacific Northwest customer base, and a proven team to our platform. Combined with BioPipe's global wastewater treatment technology, we are now uniquely positioned at the intersection of two of the world's most urgent environmental challenges - clean water and sustainable waste management. We believe the combined enterprise is well-positioned to create significant long-term shareholder value." - Max Khan, Chief Executive Officer, LifeQuest World Corp. Financial Highlights - Acquired Business The acquisition immediately adds meaningful revenue to LifeQuest's consolidated results. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Acquired Business generated combined revenues of approximately $3.5 million, reflecting a diversified revenue base across equipment sales & service, equipment rentals, installation, preventive maintenance contracts, and specialty cleaning services. On a GAAP basis, the combined entities reported a net loss before income taxes of approximately $(4,400) for fiscal 2025 - essentially breakeven - after two significant non-recurring, non-cash charges: a non-cash inventory write-down of approximately $94,200 and approximately $121,000 in capital equipment that management elected to expense rather than capitalize in the period. Excluding these non-recurring items, normalized combined pre-tax income was approximately $211,000 (non-GAAP), demonstrating the underlying earnings capacity of the Acquired Business. Management believes the GAAP result significantly understates the normalized profitability of the acquired operations. Non-GAAP Disclosure: Normalized pre-tax income is a non-GAAP financial measure. It excludes non-recurring, non-cash charges including a one-time inventory write-down and capital equipment expensed in the period. This measure is not a substitute for GAAP net income and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. See the Supplemental Financial Statements filed concurrently with this release for a full reconciliation to the GAAP net loss. In addition, as of December 31, 2025, the Acquired Business held $581,665 in deferred revenue - representing customer deposits for equipment orders and service contracts not yet fulfilled at year-end - which management expects to recognize as revenue as the related performance obligations are completed during fiscal 2026. This backlog provides meaningful revenue visibility for the balance of the current year. On a combined balance sheet basis, the Acquired Business had total assets of approximately $1.9 million as of December 31, 2025, with total equity of approximately $927,000, reflecting a well-capitalized operating base with no long-term debt. About the Acquired Business The Acquired Business is a long-established commercial waste management equipment operator serving businesses, institutions, and municipalities throughout the Pacific Northwest. Operating through two Oregon-based companies, it provides a comprehensive suite of products and services across the full lifecycle of solid waste equipment handling equipment and related services, monthly and long-term rentals. The Acquired Business's diversified customer base includes national retailers, hospital networks, hotel brands, commercial real estate owners, school districts, restaurants, food processing facilities, and municipalities throughout Oregon and Washington. The rental portfolio also extends to food waste biodigesters placed at customer sites across New Jersey, Oregon and Washington, reflecting the growing market for sustainable food waste diversion solutions across the country. With established customer relationships, a proven service infrastructure, and recurring revenue streams from long-term rental and maintenance contracts, the Acquired Business brings to LifeQuest not only immediate revenue but also the operational foundation and market position that management believes is essential to executing the Company's long-term environmental services strategy. A Diversified Environmental Services Platform With the closing of this Transaction, LifeQuest World Corp. now operates through three wholly-owned subsidiaries - BioPipe Global Corp. and the two entities comprising the Acquired Business - together addressing two of the world's most critical environmental resource challenges: clean water access and sustainable solid waste management. BioPipe Global Corp. is LifeQuest's wholly-owned decentralized wastewater treatment subsidiary and a pioneering environmental technology company. BioPipe's flagship technology, the Biopipe STP, is the world's first patented biological wastewater treatment system in which the entire treatment process occurs inside a pipe - producing no sludge, requiring no chemicals, and consuming minimal energy. With approximately 52 treatment plants installed across 11 countries, BioPipe serves hospitals, hotels, resorts, commercial buildings, and government facilities in Bangladesh, India, Ethiopia, the Philippines, South Africa, Turkey, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the Maldives. BioPipe has active joint ventures and subsidiaries in India, South Africa, the Philippines, Spain, and Greece. More information is available at www.biopipe.co. Together, LifeQuest's subsidiaries serve a global market estimated to reach over $211 billion by 2025 (World Bank, global water and wastewater treatment market) and a U.S. commercial waste management equipment market that continues to grow alongside sustained demand from commercial real estate, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and municipal sectors. Management believes the combination of global environmental technology and domestic operational revenue creates a uniquely resilient and scalable platform. Strategic Roadmap: Audit, SEC Registration, Reverse Split, and OTCQB Uplisting Management views the completion of this acquisition as the first of several near-term milestones on a defined strategic roadmap. LifeQuest intends to take the following steps in the periods ahead: PCAOB Audit of Consolidated Enterprise: LifeQuest intends to engage a PCAOB-registered independent auditor to conduct a full audit of the Company on a consolidated basis, incorporating LifeQuest, the Acquired Business, and BioPipe Global Corp. Completing a PCAOB audit is the critical first step toward becoming a registered reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



SEC Registration - Form S-1 or Form 10: Following the completion of the audit, LifeQuest intends to file either a Form S-1 Registration Statement or a Form 10 with the SEC, the first step toward becoming a fully registered Section 12(g) reporting company. SEC registration would subject the Company to ongoing annual (Form 10-K), quarterly (Form 10-Q), and current event (Form 8-K) reporting requirements, significantly enhancing transparency and investor confidence.



1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split: The Company intends to call a Special Shareholder Meeting following its SEC registration filing to seek approval for a 1-for-40 reverse stock split of LQWC common stock. The reverse split is intended to bring LQWC's per-share trading price into alignment with the minimum bid price requirements for listing on the OTCQB Venture Market. The terms of the Series B Preferred Stock will be proportionately adjusted in accordance with the Certificate of Designation.



OTCQB Uplisting: Following the reverse split and SEC registration, LifeQuest intends to apply for listing on the OTCQB Venture Market, OTC Markets Group's established venture stage market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. OTCQB listing would expand the Company's investor visibility, broker-dealer accessibility, and overall market credibility. "Our roadmap is clear, and this acquisition is the catalyst that makes it achievable," said Max Khan. "The revenue foundation that the Acquired Business provides is essential for a credible SEC registration and OTCQB uplisting process. We are committed to executing this roadmap with urgency and discipline for the benefit of all shareholders." About LifeQuest World Corp. LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCID: LQWC) is a diversified environmental and industrial services holding company operating through three wholly-owned subsidiaries: BioPipe Global Corp., a global decentralized wastewater treatment technology company; and two Oregon-based commercial waste management equipment companies acquired on June 12, 2026, providing equipment sales, rentals, service, maintenance, and parts supply to a diversified Pacific Northwest customer base. Together, LifeQuest's subsidiaries address growing global demand for environmental infrastructure, sustainable waste management, and clean water access across the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. LifeQuest is incorporated in Minnesota and headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.lifequestcorp.com and www.biopipe.co . Investor & Media Contact

LifeQuest World Corp.

100 Challenger Road, 8th Floor

Ridgefield Park, New Jersey 07660

Tel: 646-201-5242

Email: info@lifequestcorp.com

Web: www.lifequestcorp.com

BioPipe: www.biopipe.co

OTC Markets: OTCID: LQWC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding LifeQuest World Corp.'s (the "Company") future results of operations, financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management, the expected benefits of the acquisition of the Acquired Business, the Company's intent to pursue a PCAOB audit, file a Form S-1 or Form 10 with the SEC, conduct a reverse stock split, apply for listing on the OTCQB Venture Market, or generate revenue growth from the acquired operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "will," "may," "could," "should," "seek," and similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully integrate the Acquired Business into its operations; the Company's ability to retain key personnel and customer relationships following the acquisition; the availability of a PCAOB-registered auditor and the cost and timing of a PCAOB audit; the SEC's review and comments on any Form S-1 or Form 10 filing and the timing of effectiveness thereof; shareholder approval of a reverse stock split; OTC Markets Group's approval of an OTCQB application; general economic and industry conditions; competition in the commercial waste management equipment and wastewater treatment industries; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's public disclosures filed with OTC Markets Group. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The non-GAAP normalized pre-tax income measure referenced in this press release is presented for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure is included in the Supplemental Financial Statements filed concurrently with this press release through the OTC Markets Disclosure & News Service. LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCID: LQWC)

100 Challenger Road, 8th Floor, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

646-201-5242

info@lifequestcorp.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LifeQuest World Corp.





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