Walee Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: Pakistan Airports Authority and Walee Al-Nazawy Launch Pakistan's First Premium Airport Meet & Assist Service

ISLAMABAD, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WALEE Al-Nazawy, a strategic partnership between WALEE Group and Al-Nazawy Group, has launched Khushaamdeed, Pakistan's first premium airport Meet & Assist service.

In a significant milestone for Pakistan's aviation sector, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) and Walee Al-Nazawy have signed a strategic agreement to launch Khushaamdeed, Pakistan's first dedicated premium airport Meet & Assist service at Islamabad International Airport.

The initiative introduces a globally recognized airport hospitality model to Pakistan for the first time, offering passengers a seamless, personalized, and premium travel experience from arrival to departure.

Through Khushaamdeed, travellers will benefit from dedicated airport hosts, expedited facilitation, baggage assistance, personalized guidance, and concierge support designed to make journeys faster, smoother, and more comfortable.

The launch marks a major step forward in the modernization of passenger services and reflects Pakistan's growing commitment to delivering world-class aviation experiences.

A New Chapter for Pakistani Aviation

While premium airport concierge services have become a standard feature at leading international airports across the Gulf, Europe, and Asia, this is the first time such a structured and dedicated service has been introduced in Pakistan under a specialized hospitality brand.

The partnership establishes a new benchmark for passenger facilitation and positions Islamabad International Airport among a growing number of airports globally focused on enhancing traveller experience beyond traditional airport operations.

The initiative also represents a pioneering public-private collaboration aimed at elevating service standards, strengthening Pakistan's aviation ecosystem, and enhancing the country's image among international travellers.

Leadership Remarks

Air Marshal (Retd.) Arshad Malik, CEO, Khushaamdeed, said: "Khushaamdeed introduces a level of passenger care and airport facilitation that has not previously existed in Pakistan. Our objective is simple: to make travel through Pakistani airports more efficient, comfortable, and welcoming while meeting international standards of service excellence."

Supporting Pakistan's Future as a Regional Gateway

The introduction of Khushaamdeed aligns with broader efforts to modernize Pakistan's aviation ecosystem, strengthen passenger services, and enhance the country's position as a regional travel and transit hub.

The service is expected to cater to diplomats, overseas Pakistanis, business travellers, families, senior citizens, foreign delegations, and international visitors seeking a premium airport experience.

By combining hospitality, technology, and operational excellence, the service seeks to transform how passengers experience air travel in Pakistan.

Looking Ahead

Operations will commence at Islamabad International Airport, with future expansion to other airports across Pakistan under consideration.

As Pakistan's first dedicated airport Meet & Assist service, Khushaamdeed represents a landmark step forward in the evolution of passenger services and reinforces a shared commitment to innovation, hospitality, and service excellence.

About WALEE Al-Nazawy

WALEE Al-Nazawy is a strategic partnership between WALEE Group and Al-Nazawy Group focused on developing premium aviation, hospitality, and passenger experience services across Pakistan and the wider region.

About Khushaamdeed

Khushaamdeed is Pakistan's first premium airport Meet & Assist service, providing personalized airport facilitation and concierge services designed to deliver a seamless travel experience from arrival to departure.

Media Contact:

Rana Imran

GM Commercial

Phone: +92 300 0205228

Email: rana.imran@walee.pk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5390b53e-e9b2-49eb-ada0-915bf4be6a54