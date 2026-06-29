Optical Cable Corporation Joins Russell Microcap Index

ROANOKE, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical Cable Corporation (Nasdaq GM: OCC) (the "Company" or "OCC®") today announced that it was selected to be included in the Russell Microcap® Index, as part of the 2026 Russell Microcap® Index's semi-annual reconstitution. The Company's addition to the Russell Microcap® Index was effective after market close on Friday, June 26, 2026.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"Admission into the Russell Microcap® Index marks an important milestone for OCC and reflects our team's tremendous progress advancing our growth strategy," said Neil Wilkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of OCC. "As evidenced by our most recent financial results, including our rapid revenue growth and expanded margins and profitability, we are building meaningful momentum. We look forward to achieving even greater success as OCC continues to benefit from our significant operating leverage while capitalizing on additional growth opportunities."

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Company Information

Optical Cable Corporation ("OCC®") is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market and data center markets and various harsh environment and specialty markets (collectively, the non-carrier markets), and also the wireless carrier market, offering integrated suites of high-quality products which operate as a system solution or seamlessly integrate with other components.

OCC® is internationally recognized for pioneering innovative fiber optic and copper communications technologies, including fiber optic cable designs for the most demanding environments and applications, copper connectivity designs to meet the highest data communication industry standards, as well as a broad product offering built on the evolution of these fundamental technologies.

OCC uses its expertise to deliver cabling and connectivity products and integrated solutions that are best suited to the performance requirements of each end-user's application. And OCC's product solutions offerings cover a broad range of applications-from commercial, enterprise network, data center, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, renewable energy and broadcast applications.

Founded in 1983, OCC is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia with offices, manufacturing and warehouse facilities located in Roanoke, Virginia, near Asheville, North Carolina and near Dallas, Texas. OCC's facilities are ISO 9001:2015 registered and its Dallas facility is also MIL-STD-790G certified.

Optical Cable Corporation, OCC®, Procyon®, Superior Modular Products, SMP Data Communications, Applied Optical Systems, and associated logos are trademarks of Optical Cable Corporation.

Further information about OCC® is available at www.occfiber.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release by Optical Cable Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company" or "OCC") may contain certain forward-looking information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The forward-looking information may include, among other information, (i) statements concerning our outlook for the future, (ii) statements of belief, anticipation or expectation, (iii) future plans, strategies or anticipated events, and (iv) similar information and statements concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown variables, uncertainties, contingencies and risks that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, and such known and unknown variables, uncertainties, contingencies and risks may also adversely affect Optical Cable Corporation and its subsidiaries, the Company's future results of operations and future financial condition, and/or the future equity value of the Company. A partial list of such variables, uncertainties, contingencies and risks that could cause or contribute to such differences from our expectations or that could otherwise adversely affect Optical Cable Corporation and its subsidiaries is set forth in Optical Cable Corporation's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the heading "Forward-Looking Information." OCC's quarterly and annual reports are available to the public on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In providing forward-looking information, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update this information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable laws and regulations.

AT THE COMPANY:

Neil Wilkin Tracy Smith Chairman, President & CEO Senior Vice President & CFO (540) 265-0690 (540) 265-0690 [email protected] [email protected] AT JOELE FRANK, WILKINSON BRIMMER KATCHER:

Aaron Palash Caroline Felix (212) 355-4449 ext. 8603 (212) 355-4449 ext. 8980 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Optical Cable Corporation