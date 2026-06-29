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Dow Jones News
29.06.2026 14:21 Uhr
270 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Multi Units Luxembourg: Notice to Shareholders

DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Multi Units Luxembourg (DTEC,UNIC) 
Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
29-Jun-2026 / 13:50 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
 
Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, 
 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
 RCS Luxembourg B 115 129  
 
(the "Company") 
 
_______________________________________________________________ 
  
 
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF 
 
AMUNDI MSCI DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY  
 
(the "Sub-Fund") 

Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Information Document of the SubFund 

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") 
and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). 

Luxembourg, 17 June 2026 

Dear Shareholders, 

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change the index of the Sub-Fund (the "Index") and 
to update accordingly the denomination of the Sub-Fund, the SFDR Classification of the Sub-Fund, as detailed below (the 
"Changes"). The Changes will become effective as of 17 July 2026 (the "Effective Date") and reflected in the next 
Prospectus.   

                  Before the Effective Date         From the Effective Date 

                                      Solactive Global Memory Chips 
                 MSCI ACWI IMI Disruptive 
                                    Index 
Benchmark of the Sub-Fund     Technology Filtered Index 
                                  Index ticker: SOLGMMCN 
                 Index ticker: MXACDSRT 
                                      
 
                                      (the "New Index") 
 
Name of the Sub-Fund       Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology     Amundi Global Memory Chips 
 
                                      Neither Article 8, nor Article 9 
SFDR Classification        Article 8 
                                  (Article 6)

The Changes will provide the Shareholders with an exposure to the New Index that is representative of the performance of small-, mid- and large-cap companies active in the memory chip industry, across developed and emerging countries.

A full description of the New Index, its construction methodology and information on the composition and respective weightings of the New Index components are available on the New Index provider's website at www.solactive.com.

-- Shareholders who do not agree with the terms and conditions of the Changes have the right to redeem theirshares at any time free of charges (excluding fees to cover divestment fees) within 30 calendar days from the dateof this notice. Nevertheless, placing an order on the secondary market will trigger costs over which the ManagementCompany has no influence.

-- Please note that Shares that were purchased on the secondary market cannot generally be sold backdirectly to the Company. As a result, investors operating on the secondary market may incur brokerage and/ortransaction fees on their transactions. These investors will also trade at a price that reflects the existence of abid-ask spread. Such investors are invited to contact their usual broker for further information on the brokeragefees that may apply to them and the bid-ask spreads they are likely to incur.

-- In case where the Shareholders agree with these changes, no action is required from the Shareholders.

Following the implementation of the Changes, the Prospectus and the Key Information Document of the Sub-Fund will be amended accordingly.

The latest Prospectus and Key Information Documents are available on request free of charge at the Company's registered office and may be or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website:

www.amundietf.com.

Yours sincerely,

The Board 

Current                   New Index 
Tickers    ISIN     Current ETF Name  Current Index Name Index   New ETF Name   New Index Name Ticker 
                                 Ticker 
 
 
DTEC LN          Amundi MSCI     MSCI ACWI IMI        Amundi Global   Solactive    SOLGMMCN 
       LU2023678XXX Disruptive     Disruptive     MXACDSRT Memory Chips   Global Memory 
            Technology UCITS  Technology          UCITS ETF Acc   Chips Index 
UNIC LN        ETF Acc       Filtered

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2023678XXX, LU2023678XXX 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     DTEC,UNIC 
LEI Code:   5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 
Sequence No.: 434034 
EQS News ID:  2355006 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2355006&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2026 07:50 ET (11:50 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.