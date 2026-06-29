DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Multi Units Luxembourg (DTEC,UNIC) Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 29-Jun-2026 / 13:50 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF AMUNDI MSCI DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY (the "Sub-Fund") Amendment to the Prospectus of the Company and the Key Information Document of the SubFund Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). Luxembourg, 17 June 2026 Dear Shareholders, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change the index of the Sub-Fund (the "Index") and to update accordingly the denomination of the Sub-Fund, the SFDR Classification of the Sub-Fund, as detailed below (the "Changes"). The Changes will become effective as of 17 July 2026 (the "Effective Date") and reflected in the next Prospectus. Before the Effective Date From the Effective Date Solactive Global Memory Chips MSCI ACWI IMI Disruptive Index Benchmark of the Sub-Fund Technology Filtered Index Index ticker: SOLGMMCN Index ticker: MXACDSRT (the "New Index") Name of the Sub-Fund Amundi MSCI Disruptive Technology Amundi Global Memory Chips Neither Article 8, nor Article 9 SFDR Classification Article 8 (Article 6)

The Changes will provide the Shareholders with an exposure to the New Index that is representative of the performance of small-, mid- and large-cap companies active in the memory chip industry, across developed and emerging countries.

A full description of the New Index, its construction methodology and information on the composition and respective weightings of the New Index components are available on the New Index provider's website at www.solactive.com.

-- Shareholders who do not agree with the terms and conditions of the Changes have the right to redeem theirshares at any time free of charges (excluding fees to cover divestment fees) within 30 calendar days from the dateof this notice. Nevertheless, placing an order on the secondary market will trigger costs over which the ManagementCompany has no influence.

-- Please note that Shares that were purchased on the secondary market cannot generally be sold backdirectly to the Company. As a result, investors operating on the secondary market may incur brokerage and/ortransaction fees on their transactions. These investors will also trade at a price that reflects the existence of abid-ask spread. Such investors are invited to contact their usual broker for further information on the brokeragefees that may apply to them and the bid-ask spreads they are likely to incur.

-- In case where the Shareholders agree with these changes, no action is required from the Shareholders.

Following the implementation of the Changes, the Prospectus and the Key Information Document of the Sub-Fund will be amended accordingly.

The latest Prospectus and Key Information Documents are available on request free of charge at the Company's registered office and may be or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website:

www.amundietf.com.

Yours sincerely,

The Board

Current New Index Tickers ISIN Current ETF Name Current Index Name Index New ETF Name New Index Name Ticker Ticker DTEC LN Amundi MSCI MSCI ACWI IMI Amundi Global Solactive SOLGMMCN LU2023678XXX Disruptive Disruptive MXACDSRT Memory Chips Global Memory Technology UCITS Technology UCITS ETF Acc Chips Index UNIC LN ETF Acc Filtered

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ISIN: LU2023678XXX, LU2023678XXX Category Code: MSCL TIDM: DTEC,UNIC LEI Code: 5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 Sequence No.: 434034 EQS News ID: 2355006 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 29, 2026 07:50 ET (11:50 GMT)