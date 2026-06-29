payabl.one, the unified payments platform, recognised for cutting through merchant fragmentation across acquiring, accounts and card issuing.

payabl., a leading European financial technology provider, has won Top Innovation in Payments at the PayTech Awards 2026 for payabl.one, its unified platform for merchants to accept, manage and send payments from a single environment.

payabl.one brings together online and in-person acquiring, multi-currency business accounts, virtual card issuing and access to 300+ local payment methods, replacing the patchwork of providers, dashboards and reconciliations that most merchants live with today. From one login, merchants can see every transaction, currency and channel, take action, and connect that data to the rest of their operations.

The PayTech Awards judges recognised payabl.one for the depth of consolidation it delivers, treating acquiring, accounts and issuing as one operating layer rather than three stitched-together products.

Commenting on the award win, Ugne Buraciene, Group CEO of payabl. said: "Managing a patchwork of separate vendors for acquiring, banking, and card issuing creates operational friction and critical blind spots for fraud. With payabl.one, we have collapsed this complexity into a single, seamless operating layer. By giving businesses total financial clarity from one dashboard, we are not just simplifying transactions, we are unlocking growth. This award is recognition that we're solving something that makes a real difference to businesses."

The PayTech Awards bring together 200+ senior banking and paytech leaders to honour the best banks, paytechs and technology providers in the industry.

payabl. is a leading financial technology provider empowering businesses with seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions. Operating across Europe, payabl. provides a full suite of payment services, including online card acquiring, POS terminals, access to 300+ local payment methods, multi-currency business accounts, and virtual card issuing. Find out more about payabl.one here

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Contacts:

Media contacts

Viali Munteanu

viali.munteanu@payabl.com

+44 (0) 7547 819 438