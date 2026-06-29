Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Makes First Intl. Call on SekurOne - Launches SekurOne for Android and Web

SekurOne iOS Voice Launch on Track for July; Pre-Sales Now Underway

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a Miami based leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, private communications, and defense communications company serving enterprise, government, and defense clients, and wholly owned U.S. based subsidiary of Sekur Private Data ( OTCQB:SWISF )(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has released the SekurOne voice, email, messenger and VPN capabilities for Android and Web operating systems.

Sekur has completed domestic and international encrypted calls on SekurOne across Android and web-based devices. The Company plans to release the full SekurOne voice version in late July, add video conferencing in August 2026 with the first commercial launch of voice and video across all devices and web, and begin pre-sales ahead of rolling out the final version of SekurOne by September 30, 2026.

"We are very pleased with the progress our team has made," said Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data. "Our first international encrypted call on SekurOne went smoothly and came across clear, which is a significant milestone for the platform. Even at this early stage, our pre-sales efforts have already generated interest both Internationally and here in the USA. We are now expanding into iOS devices, with our first commercial launch of voice and video across all devices and web in August, and we plan to have our complete capabilities in place by September 30, 2026, with the launch of the SekurOne App in late September - a single app to download for VPN, Messenger, Mail, and Voice and Video on the Sekur network."

Sekur Core Communications Solutions

Sekur delivers secure communications that work within and beyond the Sekur network, operating independently of conventional telecom infrastructure to reduce exposure to interception, SIGINT collection, traffic analysis, metadata exploitation, and hostile surveillance in contested environments. No Sekur solution data mines or location tracks its users. All solutions are built on proprietary architecture with zero reliance on Big Tech or open-source code, meeting the privacy, security, and OPSEC requirements of intelligence agencies, defense and federal organizations, military commands, diplomatic missions, government agencies, executives, and professionals handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other sensitive, mission-critical information. Deployments are supported by on-premises infrastructure options for full data sovereignty, mission assurance, and sole control over keys and data.

SekurMail - Secure Business & Executive Email

An enterprise- and government-grade encrypted email platform designed for defense and federal agencies, military commands, senior government officials, C-suite executives, and organizations handling confidential and operationally sensitive communications, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) correspondence. Built on proprietary architecture with zero Big Tech dependencies and no metadata tracking, SekurMail keeps sensitive communications private between sender and recipient. Key capabilities include SekurSend/SekurReply for secure delivery to non-Sekur recipients without exposing sender identity or message content; full message delivery control and audit capability; encrypted file transfer; custom domain support for organizational integration; and active protection against phishing, social engineering, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks targeting corporate and administrative networks.

SekurMessenger - Secure Team Messaging & Collaboration

A secure messaging platform providing end-to-end encrypted text, file transfer, voice messages, and collaboration capabilities for defense, military, government, and executive teams coordinating operational and mission-sensitive information, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) material. Features include self-destructing messages for added privacy, encrypted file transfers, and compliance-grade archiving for recordkeeping and audit requirements. Cross-network secure communications with non-Sekur users are supported via Chat-by-Invite - enabling secure coordination with coalition partners, external agencies, and field elements without compromising the network. Each user is assigned a unique Sekur ID for identity verification and contact authentication, with no phone number required - preserving user privacy across all environments.

SekurVPN - Enterprise Network Security & Identity Protection

An enterprise-grade Virtual Private Network leveraging proprietary HeliX encryption technology, engineered to provide secure internet access, identity obfuscation, and traffic protection for defense organizations, military and federal personnel, government agencies, and executives operating across remote, traveling, deployed, forward, or untrusted network environments. SekurVPN maintains zero data logging, ensuring no record of user activity exists that could be exposed through legal process, network compromise, or third-party collection. Built for defense, government, and executive use cases - including the protection of traffic associated with Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and operationally sensitive workflows - where standard commercial VPN solutions present unacceptable privacy and security risk.

SekurRelay - Executive-Level Secure Email Integration

An enterprise-grade secure email relay solution that enables domain splitting - allowing organizations to establish secure communications at the executive, board, or senior staff level without requiring full organizational migration or infrastructure overhaul. SekurRelay removes one of the most significant barriers to large-scale defense, government, and enterprise deployment, enabling phased adoption that protects command leadership, flag officers, and the highest-value personnel and communications immediately while broader organizational rollout proceeds. Designed for defense and government organizations, regulated industries, and enterprises requiring rapid, low-friction elevation of communications security at the command and executive tier, including environments handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) communications.

SekurOne - Encrypted Voice & Video for Confidential Communications

A fully encrypted voice and video communications platform engineered on proprietary HeliX data transfer architecture, purpose-built to defeat telecom network tracing, resist Pegasus-style malware intrusion, and support Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) handling requirements. SekurOne is designed for defense and federal officials, military commanders, government leaders, and executives conducting confidential, operational, or sensitive conversations where standard carrier-based voice and video platforms present unacceptable interception and exploitation risk. Call-by-Invite capability via SMS or SekurSend email ensures controlled access and eliminates unsolicited contact. Each user is assigned a unique Sekur ID for identity management, with no phone number required - preserving user privacy across all voice and video communications.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurOne, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA

Email: investors@sekur.com

https://sekur.com/

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

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To find out more about Sekur visit: https://sekur.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-makes-first-intl.-call-on-sekurone-launches-se-1183655