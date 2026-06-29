Guangdong Museum releases landmark collection series on Chinese cultural treasures

GUANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from South:

Home to one of China's most outstanding cultural relic collections, Guangdong Museum brings its precious artifacts to global readers via its ongoing publication project: Masterpieces Collection of Guangdong Museum. It is a multi-volume catalog featuring the museum's most representative cultural treasures.

Located in Guangzhou, the museum ranks among China's top-tier national museums and houses one of the most comprehensive collections in South China. Its collections cover ancient history, fine arts, revolutionary cultural relics, and natural specimens. The museum's collections of ancient Chinese paintings & calligraphy, and ancient ceramics stand among the finest nationwide. Its export artworks, Chaozhou woodcarvings, and Duan inkstone collections are unrivaled in the country.

Striking a fine balance between rigorous academic research and artistic appreciation, the Masterpieces Collection of Guangdong Museum presents a carefully curated selection of the museum's finest artifacts. The collection aims to showcase the essence of Chinese civilization and make the distinctive cultural heritage of Lingnan-China's southern coastal region-more accessible to readers from around the world.

The full series comprises 15 volumes, of which more than 10 have already been published, including dedicated volumes on ceramics, paintings & calligraphy, and decorative arts. Each volume features 130 to 180 representative artifacts, paired with high-definition photos, detailed close-ups, and authoritative academic annotations that interpret their historical and cultural significance.

The publication's design also reflects the museum's identity. Inspired by its iconic architecture-often referred to as the "Moonlight Treasure Box"-the covers showcase an elegant design dominated by dark gray and red tones. An embossed Chinese character meaning "collection" is adorned with motifs inspired by the artifacts featured in each volume. This creates a distinctive visual signature that seamlessly merges traditional craftsmanship with modern design.

Since its release, the series has garnered widespread acclaim from scholars, collectors, and museum lovers. By systematically documenting its collections, the museum has become an authoritative reference for Lingnan cultural research and a valuable resource for those interested in Chinese art and history. Several volumes have also been collected by prestigious overseas institutions, including the British Library.

Far more than an ordinary catalog of museum treasures, the Masterpieces Collection of Guangdong Museum serves as a vital cultural medium. It offers global readers an opportunity to trace the stories, artistry, and heritage that define Guangdong, further enhancing the overall understanding of Chinese civilization.

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