Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (CSE: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted an initial application to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq").

The proposed Nasdaq listing is intended to support the Company's long-term capital markets strategy by increasing its visibility with U.S. institutional and retail investors, broadening its potential shareholder base, and enhancing trading liquidity over time. The Company believes that a U.S. exchange listing, if completed, would complement its existing listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange and position the Company to access deeper and more diversified capital markets as it continues to advance its development objectives.

The proposed listing of the Company's common shares on Nasdaq remains subject to the satisfaction of Nasdaq's initial listing requirements, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and completion of customary listing processes. There can be no assurance that the Company's application will be approved or that a Nasdaq listing will be completed.

About Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is advancing its flagship copper project in Yerington, Nevada through an earn-in agreement with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto venture.

Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

John Banning

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward-looking statement that reflects the Company's current views about future events and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the proposed Nasdaq listing and the potential benefits of such listing, including increased visibility in U.S. capital markets, a broader investor base, enhanced trading liquidity, and access to deeper and more diversified capital markets. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, these statements are based on facts and factors currently known to the Company and its expectations of the future, about which the Company cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303214

Source: Lion Copper and Gold Corp.