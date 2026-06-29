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PR Newswire
29.06.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Easterly Launches Easterly Snow All Cap Value Fund

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Pete Asch delivers the pre-market update on June 29th

  • Investors track new developments in the Middle East after the U.S. and Iran agreed to halt hostilities over the weekend.
  • The city of Orlando, Florida says it's seeing more companies establish headquarters or expand business operations in the city.
    • Mayor Buddy Dyer joins NYSE Live to discuss factors behind Orlando's transition to becoming a corporate and innovation hub.
    • Travel + Leisure moved its headquarters to the city earlier this year.
  • Easterly Asset Management announced that it's expanding its platform with the debut of the Easterly Snow All Cap Value Fund.
    • The firm also disclosed that it has completed the acquisition of Olstein's mutual fund business.
    • Easterly Snow CIO Josh Schachter will join NYSE Live to explain how the moves elevate its value investing platform.

Opening Bell
Del Monte Corporation (NYSE: DMC) celebrates its new ticker symbol and brand unification

Closing Bell
Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) celebrates Pride Month under its 2026 global Pride theme 'When I Think of Home'

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-easterly-launches-easterly-snow-all-cap-value-fund-302813206.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.