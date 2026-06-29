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ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
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DealFlow Events: The DealFlow Discovery Conference Returns to Atlantic City Jan. 26-28, 2027

The largest event connecting high-growth companies with investors and capital markets professionals convenes at the Borgata Hotel

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / DealFlow Events today announces that the DealFlow Discovery Conference will return to the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on January 26-28, 2027. Building on the momentum of previous years, the conference will bring together public companies, private companies, institutional investors, family offices, venture capital firms, investment banks, analysts, and capital markets professionals for three days of presentations, networking, and one-on-one meetings.

Formerly known as The Microcap Conference, the DealFlow Discovery Conference has evolved into one of the largest investment conferences in the United States, providing a platform where emerging growth companies can showcase their stories directly to the investment community. The event features company presentations, expert discussions on capital formation and market trends, and a networking-first environment designed to foster meaningful business relationships.

New This Year: Issuer Workshops

We've added a slate of specialized workshops for attendees who want to explore select topics in greater detail.

  • Reg A Workshop - Participants will learn how to prepare for and execute a Reg A capital raise.

  • Reverse Merger/SPAC Workshop - A session on the deal mechanics of shell company mergers.

  • PIPEs Workshop - Understanding public company equity fundraising options and deal structures.

  • Debt Workshop - Options for smaller companies based on size and liquidity limitations.

  • Private Placement Workshop - A session for private companies interested in Regulation D, and general solicitation strategies.

Attendees can expect:

  • Presentations from more than 200 public and private growth companies

  • Unlimited one-on-one meetings between companies, investors, and industry professionals

  • Insights from leading market experts, executives, and investors

  • Extensive networking opportunities throughout the conference

  • Dedicated tracks for public issuers, foreign issuers, venture-backed companies, and private equity-backed pre-IPO companies

"The DealFlow Discovery Conference is where high-growth companies come to be discovered," said Steven Dresner, Founder of DealFlow Events. "Our goal is to create an environment where investors, executives, and advisors can build meaningful relationships, uncover new opportunities, and stay ahead of emerging trends in the capital markets."

The conference is expected to attract more than 1,000 professionals from across the investment ecosystem, making it a must-attend event for companies seeking visibility and investors looking for their next opportunity.

Additional details, including registration information, sponsorship opportunities, speaker announcements, and presenting company applications, will be released in the coming months.

For more information and updates, visit the conference website.

About the DealFlow Discovery Conference

The DealFlow Discovery Conference is the largest event of its kind where high-growth public and private companies connect with the investors, advisors, and capital providers fueling the next generation of growth. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference combines company presentations, investor meetings, educational programming, and networking opportunities designed to facilitate capital formation and business development.

Media Contact

Steve Evans
DealFlow Events
(516) 876-8006
sevans@dealflowevents.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-dealflow-discovery-conference-returns-to-atlantic-city-jan.-26-28-2027-1183786

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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