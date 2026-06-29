What to Know

Former FBI congressional oversight chief Megan Greer reunites with partner Tom Moyer, forming one of Washington's most formidable congressional investigations teams.

As congressional scrutiny of the private sector intensifies ahead of the 2026 midterms, Bracewell offers clients end-to-end counsel on every dimension of the congressional oversight process.

Washington, DC--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Megan L. Greer has joined the Washington, DC, office as a senior counsel in its government enforcement and investigations practice. She spent more than five years at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), where she led the FBI's congressional oversight response and served in senior litigation roles in the Office of the General Counsel.

Greer reunites with Tom Moyer, who joined Bracewell earlier this year as a partner with extensive private sector experience guiding corporations through high-profile congressional inquiries. The two previously worked together in the DC office of an international law firm, where Greer spent a decade as counsel in the firm's congressional investigations and litigation practice before joining the government.

Greer's arrival comes at a moment of heightened congressional scrutiny of the private sector, as companies across industries face growing exposure to document subpoenas, executive depositions and the reputational and legal risks that accompany high-profile committee inquiries, including corporations and financial institutions that have not historically been targets.

"Congressional investigations present a serious legal and reputational risk for companies and individuals navigating Washington's regulatory and policy environment," said Seth D. DuCharme, chair of Bracewell's government enforcement and investigations practice and former Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States. "What makes Megan exceptional is that she has managed that process from the inside - at the highest levels of the FBI and DOJ - at a moment when oversight activity was at a fever pitch."

At the FBI, Greer served in various senior roles in the Litigation Branch of the Office of the General Counsel, including as Chief of the Congressional Oversight & Investigations Unit from 2021 to 2025. During this period spanning some of the most contentious congressional oversight activity in the Bureau's recent history, Greer also served simultaneously as Special Counsel to the Assistant Director of Congressional Affairs, providing legal guidance on national security, intelligence and law enforcement legislative initiatives. Greer received the inaugural FBI Director's Award for Excellence for Outstanding Legal Support in 2024 and two Medal of Excellence Awards for Exceptional Performance.

Prior to the FBI, Greer served at the US Department of Justice's Office of Legislative Affairs, including as Deputy Assistant Attorney General. At DOJ, Greer led the Department's oversight response following the 2018 midterm elections and shift of power during the first Trump Administration.

"Megan knows how committees build their investigations, how agencies coordinate responses and where the real pressure points are - including how congressional oversight of the Executive Branch often directly impacts the private sector," said Moyer. "I worked closely with her in private practice and am thrilled she chose Bracewell for her return."

"I've seen from inside government just how unprepared many organizations can be when a congressional inquiry lands," said Greer. "Bracewell's government enforcement and investigations practice has deep experience in complex enforcement, policy, regulatory and public affairs. They are known for preparing clients to get ahead of extraordinary challenges, not just react to them. I'm excited to work alongside Tom again and to join a team with this depth of enforcement experience."

Greer is a graduate of Harvard Law School and received her undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, from The George Washington University.





Megan L. Greer, Senior Counsel, Bracewell LLP

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About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

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Source: Bracewell