Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) ("CEM") this week hosts its 100th Capital Event, the TSX Venture Growth Capital Event in Kelowna, British Columbia. The milestone caps more than 15 years of connecting growth-stage companies with active investors across North America.

CEM was incorporated in December 2010 and held its first event in Whistler in February 2011, bringing together 21 companies and a small group of investors around a simple idea: put the right companies and the right capital in the same room, give them focused time together, and let the relationships do the work. That format has not changed. The scale has.

The years since trace the growth of the business and of the small-cap markets it serves:

2011 - First event in Whistler with 21 companies, followed by CEM's first Toronto event that June.

- First event in Whistler with 21 companies, followed by CEM's first Toronto event that June. 2012 - First U.S. event in Scottsdale, and the first event to expand beyond mining into technology, held in the Okanagan.

- First U.S. event in Scottsdale, and the first event to expand beyond mining into technology, held in the Okanagan. 2014 - First Bahamas event, hosted with AlphaNorth, bringing 22 companies to the firm's first international destination.

- First Bahamas event, hosted with AlphaNorth, bringing 22 companies to the firm's first international destination. 2019 - First event for over 50 companies in the Bahamas; Ryan Iverson joins as a partner, opening a new era for the Partner's Fund; CEM holds its first Investor Breakout Exchange in Muskoka.

- First event for over 50 companies in the Bahamas; Ryan Iverson joins as a partner, opening a new era for the Partner's Fund; CEM holds its first Investor Breakout Exchange in Muskoka. 2020 - CEM adds its Virtual Meeting pillar, extending the network year-round; TMX Group joins as title sponsor.

- CEM adds its Virtual Meeting pillar, extending the network year-round; TMX Group joins as title sponsor. 2022 - CEM adds its Advisory pillar.

- CEM adds its Advisory pillar. 2025 - First event over 60 companies in the Bahamas, with 63.

- First event over 60 companies in the Bahamas, with 63. 2026 - CEM's largest event to date in Scottsdale, with 70 companies, and now its 100th event in Kelowna.

Adam Currie, President of CEM, commented:

"A hundred events is a lot of weekends and a lot of relationships. What stands out to me, coming into this business, is how little the core idea has needed to change. The people who came to that first Whistler event in 2011 would recognize what we do today. We've added a virtual program, an advisory practice, and the Partner's Fund, but the heart of it is still the same. Real conversations between companies and investors who want to be in the room. I'm proud of the team that got us here and focused on the next hundred."

CEM today operates across four pillars: live Capital Events, virtual one-to-one meetings, strategic advisory, and investment through its Partner's Fund. The firm hosts six destination Capital Events each year across North America, supported by a curated investor network built over more than a decade.

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) connects small-cap companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. With over 15 years of capital events and a trusted investor network, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

In addition to its core convening business, CEM provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partner's Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302922

Source: Capital Event Management Ltd.