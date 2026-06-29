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PR Newswire
29.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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PhotonPay Releases 2026 Global Game Operations Report, Identifying Broken Payment Infrastructure as the Industry's Hidden Margin Crisis

New whitepaper reveals how fragmented global checkout flows are costing game publishers billions - and how stablecoin settlement infrastructure closes the gap.

HONG KONG, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhotonPay, a next-generation financial operating system powered by stablecoins, officially published the 2026 Global Game Operations Report: From User Acquisition to Revenue Realization. The report charts a structural shift in the global video game industry: as market growth matures, long-term profitability no longer belongs to whoever acquires the most players - it belongs to whoever can convert global player intent into realized corporate revenue.

The report diagnoses a severe structural bottleneck in user acquisition economics. According to SocialPeta, active global mobile game advertisers surged 21.9% year-over-year to 84,000 monthly, with 8,000 new entrants flooding the market each month. Meanwhile, Sensor Tower data shows the top 100 mobile titles captured 57% (US$46.6 billion) of global mobile revenues in 2025 - a share projected to reach 58% (US$53 billion) by year-end 2026. Facing mounting margin compression, leading publishers are abandoning legacy user acquisition playbooks in favor of maximizing player lifetime value, long-term retention, and hybrid monetization strategies.

Yet scaling monetization introduces a deeper problem. The whitepaper identifies a systemic disconnect between generating localized gross revenue and actually realizing that capital in corporate treasuries. As publishers expand cross-border, they face deeply fragmented payment ecosystems - Pix in Brazil, UPI in India, GCash and DANA across Southeast Asia - each with distinct settlement timelines and compliance requirements. Joint research from Visa and Newzoo confirms the impact: a significant share of global gamers have abandoned active transactions due to payment method limitations, declines, or missing preferred options. Publishers are surrendering billions at the precise moment a player is ready to spend.

PhotonPay addresses this gap with a compliant, API-driven multi-rail orchestration layer that integrates backend stablecoin settlement without disrupting the player-facing experience. A player in Latin America completes a standard transaction via Pix or local card; behind the scenes, PhotonPay automatically converts that fiat into compliant on-chain stablecoins, eliminating multi-day clearing delays, holiday holds, and hidden intermediary markups. The result is near-instant settlement finality across 200+ countries. Through the PhotonPay Card, earned stablecoin balances can be deployed immediately toward operations, procurement, and digital advertising - closing the full loop on global revenue realization.

As the games industry enters an era of operational maturity, the publishers that win won't simply be those with the best games - they'll be those with the most efficient financial architecture. PhotonPay is purpose-built for that future.

The complete whitepaper is available for download.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a stablecoin-powered financial operating system built for global infrastructure. Designed for modern enterprises, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across both fiat and stablecoin rails through a single, compliance-first integration, spanning 200+ countries and territories.

For more information, visit www.photonpay.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photonpay-releases-2026-global-game-operations-report-identifying-broken-payment-infrastructure-as-the-industrys-hidden-margin-crisis-302811737.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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