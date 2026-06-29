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PR Newswire
29.06.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Abacus Ranked No. Three on 2026 MSP 501 List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Best of the Best in the Managed Services Industry

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus, a global managed IT and cybersecurity service provider built for highly regulated industries, announced it has been ranked No. 3 on the 2026 Channel Futures MSP 501 list, the technology industry's most comprehensive ranking of managed service providers worldwide. The leap from No. 20 on the 2025 list reflects a year of transformative growth, expanded global capabilities, and deepened industry expertise across its global financial services and healthcare target markets.

For nearly two decades, the MSP 501 has demanded a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency, and business health for ranked MSPs, making it a trusted source for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization, and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership.

The ranking follows a period of significant momentum for Abacus. In June 2025, the company acquired Entara, a Chicago-based MSP and MSSP with a mature Incident Response practice. In July 2025, Abacus completed its merger with Medicus IT, uniting the leading financial services and healthcare MSPs under a single strategic vision and business model. The combination created a scaled, multi-vertical platform purpose-built for two of the most highly regulated industries in the world. In March 2026, the company launched Abacus as its unified brand, anchored by its commitment to be, "Always Ahead."

"This incredible recognition clearly reflects both our exceptional team and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO of Abacus. "In the past year, we have further scaled our global footprint, unified two industry-leading organizations, and expanded our technical capabilities across managed IT operations, comprehensive cybersecurity, and incident response, as well as our multi-cloud offerings. At the same time, we have developed Abacus into a true AI orchestrator, helping clients adopt, govern, and securely operate complex AI environments for demonstrable outcomes and business advantages. Moving from No. 20 to No. 3 validates our strategy and signals to the regulated industries we serve that Abacus is not just keeping pace with next generation innovation, we are defining and securing it for our clients."

Today, Abacus serves more than 1,200 clients across 25 countries, delivering a fully integrated IT and cybersecurity ecosystem through a single, compliance-ready platform. The company's global footprint spans more than 20 offices across North America, EMEA, and APAC, including recent expansion into the UAE.

Abacus' industry focus and technical depth set it apart. The firm delivers differentiated cybersecurity offerings, including GRC advisory, red and blue team testing, and emergency incident response, all powered by AI-enabled service delivery. Few MSPs globally offer this degree of cybersecurity lifecycle maturity integrated within a managed services model.

Central to the company's rise is its commitment to building the best place to work in the MSP industry. Abacus has built a culture grounded in four core values: Act with Integrity, Work and Win Together, Keep Learning and Growing, and Turn Disruption into Direction.

About Abacus

Abacus is a global managed IT and cybersecurity service provider built for highly regulated industries. Through deep compliance expertise, AI orchestration, and future-ready innovation, all grounded in a steadfast commitment to client service, Abacus empowers financial services and healthcare organizations to operate securely, efficiently, and at scale.

With capabilities spanning IT operations, multi-cloud management, incident response, and beyond, Abacus is Always Ahead. Turning disruption into direction, they advance and safeguard the critical technologies that power lives and livelihoods. The firm serves clients across regulated markets worldwide, with a global headquarters in New York City and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit abacustechnology.com.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abacus-ranked-no-three-on-2026-msp-501-list-of-global-managed-service-providers-302812034.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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