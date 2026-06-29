TrilliumBiO and The LAM Foundation Partner to Advance LAM Awareness and Education

Efforts include support for earlier diagnosis through LAMair, TrilliumBiO's newly developed VEGF-D test

ROCKVILLE, Md. and CINCINNATI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrilliumBiO, a leader in biomarker discovery and precision diagnostics, today announced a commitment to raising awareness of lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a rare, progressive lung disease that primarily affects women. As part of this effort, the company is proud to highlight its partnership with The LAM Foundation, the global leader in LAM research, advocacy, and patient support. Together, the organizations are working to improve understanding of LAM and strengthen the pathways that lead patients to timely diagnosis and care.

LAM is characterized by an abnormal growth of smooth muscle cells, especially in the lungs, lymphatic system, and kidneys. This growth can lead to loss of lung function, accumulation of lymph-rich fluid in the chest and abdomen, and growth of benign kidney tumors. LAM is estimated to affect 3 to 7 women per 1 million.1

"LAM patients often spend years searching for answers," said Laura Vivian, CEO of TrilliumBiO. "By working alongside The LAM Foundation, we're committed to increasing awareness, improving diagnostic pathways, and supporting therapeutic development to reach better outcomes for patients."

LAM is frequently underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed due to nonspecific symptoms and overlap with common respiratory conditions. On average, women with LAM experience symptoms for 3 to 5 years and suffer more than two pneumothoraxes (which can lead to lung collapse) before receiving an accurate diagnosis.1 To support earlier identification, TrilliumBiO has developed LAMair, a VEGF-D (vascular endothelial growth factor D) blood test created in its multi-accredited laboratory. LAMair is now available to physicians and patients nationwide.

"Our partnership with TrilliumBiO strengthens our shared mission to ensure that every person with LAM receives an accurate diagnosis and timely access to care," said Patti Tuomey, Executive Director of The LAM Foundation. "Raising awareness among clinicians and expanding access to validated diagnostic tools are essential steps toward improving outcomes for the LAM community."

TrilliumBiO and The LAM Foundation will continue collaborating on educational initiatives, including resources to help clinicians interpret diagnostic findings, materials that support patients after receiving test results, and programs that build broader awareness of LAM among healthcare providers. Through these joint efforts, the organizations aim to empower patients, equip providers, and accelerate scientific understanding of LAM.

Learn more about LAM, diagnostic pathways, and available testing options at The LAM Foundation: Diagnosing LAM - The LAM Foundation.

For information on assay availability or how to order LAMair, visit LAMair - TrilliumBiO, contact TrilliumBiO at LAMair@trilliumbio.com, or call 1-888-261-2812.

About TrilliumBiO:

TrilliumBiO is a translational diagnostics company transforming how biomarkers are integrated into patient care. The company's unified platform spans discovery, validation, and commercialization to deliver clinically actionable diagnostics. These solutions identify at-risk patients, monitor disease, and guide emerging therapies supporting a more personalized, data-driven model of care.

With a scalable, high-performing laboratory infrastructure, TrilliumBiO offers a portfolio of specialized, clinically tailored assays. Its partnership-driven model enables the rapid development and deployment of diagnostics in complex and underserved disease areas.

Headquartered in Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., TrilliumBiO operates within the nation's third-largest biopharma hub. Learn more at www.TrilliumBiO.com.

About The LAM Foundation:

The LAM Foundation provides support and education for women with LAM and their families, engages doctors and scientists to continue to learn more about the disease, and raises funds for continued research. In May 2015, the FDA approved Rapamune as the first effective treatment for LAM, based on research and patient engagement supported by The LAM Foundation.

In over 30 years, The LAM Foundation has raised over $38 million, with more than $19 million directed to research. Thanks to those grants, investigators were able to obtain an estimated $90 million in subsequent funding from other sources to advance the field of LAM research. This research effort has produced significant grant-related publications, a diagnostic biomarker that can obviate the need for lung biopsy, and a pivotal clinical trial that has identified the first treatment.

TrilliumBiO Contact:

Olivia McCann

Director, PR & Marketing Strategy

olivia.mccann@trilliumbio.com

The LAM Foundation Contact:

Patti Tuomey, Ed.D.

Executive Director

ptuomey@thelamfoundation.org

1 The LAM Foundation. Accessed January 2026. https://www.thelamfoundation.org.

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