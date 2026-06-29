Stran & Company, Inc.: Stran Expands Strategic Casino Market Presence with Industry Veteran Kevin Lewis to Accelerate Growth and Client Impact

Quincy, MA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, announced the addition of Kevin Lewis as a contracted sales representative, bringing a proven track record in casino gifting, branded merchandise, promotional products and deep experience serving the Las Vegas and casino marketing space. Mr. Lewis joins Stran with a substantial existing portfolio exceeding $5M in annual business and a reputation for delivering strategic, high-value branded solutions that enhance customer engagement and brand visibility.

Mr. Lewis was most recently the CEO of Las Vegas-based distributor, PromoVessel, where he specialized in simplifying complex branded product challenges for casino marketing and promotional initiatives. His strengths include tailored promotional planning, creative product design support, and delivering flexible, scalable solutions that resonate with high-impact accounts. His expertise strengthens Stran's ability to service and grow key relationships in the gaming industry, a core strategic focus for the Company.

Mr. Lewis will focus on leveraging his extensive network and consultative approach to accelerate new business opportunities and elevate existing client programs across gaming, resort, and entertainment sectors. Stran anticipates that his contributions will significantly enhance its strategic growth in one of its most important vertical markets.

"Kevin's deep industry insight and history of building meaningful client relationships make him a powerful addition to our sales force," said Andy Shape, CEO of Stran. "His arrival underscores Stran's commitment to expanding our presence in the Las Vegas and casino market, enhancing service coverage, and delivering exceptional branded solutions that drive measurable results for our clients."

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company's mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company's anticipation that Mr. Lewis's contributions will significantly enhance its strategic growth; Mr. Lewis's expected focus on leveraging his extensive network and consultative approach to accelerate new business opportunities and elevate existing client programs across the gaming, resort, and entertainment sectors; the expectation that Mr. Lewis's existing clients will generate more than $5 million in annual business; the expectation that Mr. Lewis's existing clients will be retained and grown under the Company's platform; the Company's belief that Mr. Lewis's expertise will strengthen its ability to develop key relationships in the gaming industry; and the Company's expansion of its presence in the Las Vegas and casino market, its enhancement of service coverage in the Las Vegas and casino market, and delivering exceptional branded solutions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully integrate contracted sales representatives, including Mr. Lewis, and to retain their existing client relationships and books of business; the risk that anticipated revenue from Mr. Lewis's existing portfolio may not be realized or may not transition to the Company's platform as expected; the Company's dependence on key individuals to drive growth in strategic markets, including the gaming and casino sector; and risks specific to the gaming, resort, and entertainment industries, including changes in gaming regulations, shifts in consumer spending patterns, and competitive dynamics within those sectors; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its revenue and client base; the Company's ability to achieve or sustain profitability; risks related to the integration and expected synergies from acquired businesses; the Company's ability to retain key clients and secure new client engagements; the Company's dependence on a limited number of significant clients; changes in demand for promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, supply chain disruptions, and changes in consumer and corporate spending; increased competition in the promotional products industry; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its technology platform and e-commerce solutions; risks associated with goodwill and intangible asset impairment; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly and annual results of operations; cybersecurity risks and the protection of confidential information; and risks related to the Company's common stock and its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com