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WKN: A2QDM5 | ISIN: US72814P1093 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.06.26 | 15:59
1,335 US-Dollar
-1,11 % -0,015
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
PLAYBOY INC Chart 1 Jahr
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PLAYBOY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.06.2026 14:36 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Playboy, Inc.: Playboy Joins Small-Cap Russell 2000 Index and Broad-Market Russell 3000 Index

Inclusion Follows Five Consecutive Quarters of Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Renewed Operating
Momentum

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (the "Company" or "Playboy"), a global pleasure and leisure company, today announced that it has joined the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective as of the opening of U.S. equity markets today, Monday, June 29, 2026, in connection with the conclusion of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The June 2026 reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, 2026, ranking them by total market capitalization. Playboy's membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning on June 29, 2026, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of Playboy, said: "We are pleased to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices, which we believe reflects the meaningful progress we have made in strengthening Playboy's operating performance and balance sheet. With five consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA and a clear plan to drive growth across our four revenue lines, we believe our inclusion in these widely followed indices will increase our visibility within the institutional investment community, broaden our shareholder base and enhance trading liquidity as we continue to unlock the value of one of the most recognized brands in the world."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, approximately $12.2 trillion in assets were benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Playboy, Inc.

Playboy is a global pleasure and leisure company, built on one of the most globally recognized brands. By leveraging its iconic intellectual property, Playboy pursues an asset-light model across licensing, digital content, consumer products and experiential offerings, helping consumers worldwide to live more fulfilling lives. To learn more, please visit https://investors.playboy.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
+1 (949) 259-4987
PLBY@mzgroup.us


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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