The AI and agent SPM solution kills learning curves, shrinks planning cycles, and automates cadence and stakeholder reporting entirely so customers can optimize outcomes at AI speed

WorkBoard Inc., provider of the leading enterprise strategy execution and OKR platform, WorkBoardAI, today announced the launch of its Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) solution, the market's first truly AI-native SPM.

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AI-Native Strategic Portfolio Management from WorkBoard

"The world has changed, and strategic portfolio management must as well it must be outcome-centric, fast, smart, and easy to use or opportunities are lost. Customers have been working around legacy portfolio management systems for years and managing outcomes separately in WorkBoard's OKR solution," said Deidre Paknad, CEO and co-founder of WorkBoard, Inc. "Our new SPM solution and its Portfolio Analyst Agent give customers an end-to-end solution with the power, speed, and ease they need to execute brilliantly at the speed of AI."

Enterprises invest billions each year on long-running initiatives and technology portfolios to achieve their strategic outcomes, but AI changes those potential outcomes, their velocity, and cost structure and we are at the beginning of this massive change. Now, what took a year takes a month, and what was relevant is quickly made obsolete. Planning, adapting, and choosing tradeoffs all need to be faster and easier to seize the opportunities ahead.

It's hard to operate at future speed on slides or a system tuned for the past. Legacy SPM systems were built in the early 2000s for project tracking, not for adapting to continuous change and delivering strategic outcomes. They are difficult to use by all but the trained experts; their UIs have aged poorly as the world speeds up and AI redefines user expectations.

With the release of WorkBoard's AI-native SPM system, customers get an outcome-centric, lightning-fast solution to deliver the most strategic outcomes in a fast-changing world. Users have conversations with a Portfolio Analyst Agent, a chat-first experience that eliminates learning curves and complexity so it's easy for anyone to:

Iterate on open-ended scenario analyses conversationally Optimize outcomes across their portfolios, products and initiatives Manage investment financials with less complexity and more visibility Drive the operating model, cadence and reporting hyper efficiently Publish roadmaps, stakeholder dashboards and decks effortlessly Orchestrate across strategy, OKRs, initiatives, projects, and people in chat

The new SPM solution is seamlessly integrated with WorkBoard's world-class OKR solution and with Workday, Jira, Azure Dev Ops, Slack and Teams out of the box. The Portfolio Analyst Agent handles onboarding, so customers are live in a day, not weeks or months.

WorkBoard's new SPM solution and its robust strategy execution and OKR solution share a common Enterprise Knowledge Graph and agentic foundation. The Enterprise Knowledge Graph provides the context, fact base, and data the agents need to deliver reliable, consistent measures of success and status.

The WorkBoard Agentic Foundation ensures agents:

Follow appropriate permissions and restrictions

Use facts and the knowledge graph instead of extrapolating or inventing

Have common skills and enable customers to add their own specific skills

Can conduct internal and external research

Execute within any WorkBoard context and via MCP to other systems

Understand customer brand and management principles

SPM Availability

The WorkBoardAI SPM offering will be available in July. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.workboard.com/products/strategic-portfolio-management

About WorkBoard

WorkBoardAI provides the world's leading enterprise OKR solution and the only strategy execution system of record with generative and agentic AI to improve alignment, accountability, and transparency. Trusted by 3M, AstraZeneca, Avery Dennison, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Boeing, Capital One, Davita, Elevance, Ford, Mercedes Benz, State Street, United Healthcare, and others, WorkBoardAI makes it easy for organizations to align, measure, and drive their strategic priorities in a rapidly changing world. Investors include SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz, M12 Microsoft's Venture Fund, Notable Capital, Workday Ventures, and others. WorkBoard is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Europe, and India.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: David Chase, President, david.chase@workboard.com