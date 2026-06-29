

EQS Newswire / 29/06/2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - Recently, Zouping, Shandong held a symposium on "Revitalizing Weiqiao Town," focusing on key priorities such as improving urban quality, upgrading public livelihoods, and empowering industrial development, laying out a clear blueprint for the high-quality development of Weiqiao Town.



Weiqiao Pioneering Group

"Weiqiao Town is the birthplace of Weiqiao Pioneering Group. Giving back to and building up our hometown remains our unwavering original aspiration," said Zhang Bo, Chairman of Weiqiao Pioneering Group, at a symposium on the "Revitalization of Weiqiao Town" on June 17.



Weiqiao National Institute of Science and Technology

Since the launch of the "Revitalization of Weiqiao Town" initiative in February 2025, Zouping City and Weiqiao Pioneering Group have worked hand in hand to drive the town's development. From January to May 2026, the town's gross industrial output value of industrial enterprises above the designated size grew by 6.97% year-on-year, while fixed-asset investment surged by 168.23%; total tax revenue and local-level fiscal revenue increased by 76.32% and 58.69%.



Leveraging the industrial chain resources and investment network of Weiqiao Pioneering Group, Weiqiao Town has attracted 28 industrial projects, of which 12 are now operational.



As the core engine of Zouping City's industrial economy, Weiqiao Pioneering Group adheres to the government-enterprise collaboration concept of "joint planning, shared industrial growth, and shared responsibility for public well-being." The Group has proactively opened up its upstream and downstream industrial chain, with 13 of the introduced projects serving as supporting facilities within its ecosystem. It has also reserved 300,000 tons of electrolytic aluminum production capacity to provide key support for extending, supplementing, and strengthening Weiqiao Town's aluminum industry chain.



Thirty years ago, the enterprise led the town to share the benefits of industrialization; thirty years later, its aspiration to repay the hometown remains unchanged. Through its Shiping Public Welfare Foundation, the Group has donated a total of RMB 186 million over the past two years to improve education, medical care, transportation, and other infrastructure, enhancing the people's sense of gain and happiness.



Together, Weiqiao Pioneering Group and Weiqiao Town are forging a revitalization path characterized by industrial prosperity, improved livelihoods, and rural beauty. Their partnership stands as a vivid example of the deep bond between an enterprise and its hometown, and of how mutual support can drive shared prosperity.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Binzhou Information Office

29/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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