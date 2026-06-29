Black Book Research: New Black Book Report Finds Australian Healthcare Providers Back Share by Default, But Demand Vendor Proof of Readiness

Provider-rated readiness intelligence shows 99% support connected-care benefits as Australia prepares for 1 July 2026 Share-by-Default requirements, while 92% report practical gaps in workflow, auditability, exception handling and vendor accountability

NORTH SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Black Book Market Research LLC today announced the release of the 2026 Australian Share-by-Default Readiness, My Health Record Interoperability & Connected Care Report, a new provider-rated market intelligence report assessing how prepared Australian healthcare organisations and health IT vendors are for Australia's next phase of connected care.

The report is based on feedback from 228 Australian healthcare provider respondents and evaluates operational readiness across My Health Record workflow maturity, Share-by-Default preparedness, upload capability, exception handling, auditability, patient safety-netting, vendor accountability and Australian interoperability alignment.

Australian healthcare IT industry stakeholders can download the report at no cost directly from:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/australian-share-by-default-readiness-2026

The report landing page provides access to much of the specific readiness data, provider findings and vendor accountability intelligence referenced in this announcement for additional reader research.

"Australia's digital health infrastructure is entering a true healthcare data-connectivity moment," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The next benchmark is not whether clinical data can be uploaded somewhere. It is whether Australian healthcare software can support standards-aligned, workflow-native, exception-aware exchange that proves what moved, what failed, why it failed and how care teams can act on that intelligence. Share by Default is pushing the market from passive connectivity to accountable interoperability."

Black Book's findings show broad provider support for Australia's digital health direction, but also reveal a significant readiness divide between policy intent and operational execution.

Among Australian provider respondents:

99% believe Share by Default can improve care coordination, reduce information gaps or support safer consumer access.

92% report a practical readiness gap requiring workflow, audit or vendor action.

The overall Australia Share-by-Default Readiness Index is 67 out of 100 , indicating active market mobilisation but uneven operational maturity.

94% agree Share by Default will improve care coordination once workflow issues are solved.

92% agree the reform will reduce duplicate requests or missing information over time.

91% say the policy direction is right, but the software market must catch up.

92% of organisations have contacted vendors about readiness.

85% have requested written vendor evidence.

Only 18% have tested reporting, exception or failure-monitoring workflows.

The report finds that Australian healthcare buyers are moving beyond basic My Health Record connectivity claims. Organisations now expect vendors to demonstrate upload success tracking, failure monitoring, retry logic, exception capture, searchable audit reports, patient communication support and alignment with Australian interoperability requirements.

Vendor accountability is emerging as a major procurement and renewal issue. Black Book found that 98% of providers want written vendor readiness evidence before renewal, 91% say lack of vendor clarity is their top readiness risk, and 95% believe vendors should provide upload and exception dashboards as standard functionality.

However, only 23% say their current system can show upload success, failure and retry history.

The weakest readiness domain identified in the report is exception handling and auditability, scoring 54 out of 100. By comparison, executive governance and ownership scored 74, technical upload capability scored 68, patient communication and safety-netting scored 66, workflow integration scored 64, and vendor evidence and support scored 61.

"Exception handling is where policy, patient preference, safety and software design converge," Brown said. "Australian providers need systems that can document why a report was not uploaded, verify whether an upload succeeded or failed, surface retry history and support audit requirements without forcing clinicians and administrative teams into manual workarounds."

Segment-level readiness also varies across the Australian healthcare market. Hospitals and health services scored 72, pathology and laboratory services scored 70, diagnostic imaging and radiology scored 69, general practice and primary care scored 66, specialist and ambulatory practices scored 64, and aged care, community care and Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations scored 61.

The report also examines vendor readiness approval, written evidence expectations, roadmap assurance, dashboard capability, upgrade timelines, workflow maturity and buyer confidence across Australian EHR, EMR, EPR, digital medical record, diagnostic software, clinical orchestration, specialty EMR, primary care, community care, aged care and EHR-adjacent platforms.

Black Book recommends that Australian healthcare buyers strengthen RFPs, renewals and vendor scorecards with product-version-specific readiness statements, implementation guides, conformance evidence, upload and exception dashboards, audit-reporting templates, failure-monitoring logic, retry visibility and patient-facing communication support.

The 2026 Australian Share-by-Default Readiness, My Health Record Interoperability & Connected Care Report includes 30 pages of market intelligence, the Australia Share-by-Default Readiness Index, segment-level readiness scores, survey methodology, provider confidence findings, vendor accountability findings, exception handling and auditability findings, ad hoc follow-up insights from 113 Australian healthcare IT management and user respondents, board-level readiness questions and a vendor opportunity framework for safer, auditable, workflow-native implementation.

The report is designed for Australian healthcare executives, CIOs, CTOs, chief digital officers, clinical informatics leaders, practice managers, pathology and diagnostic imaging leaders, compliance officers, procurement groups, interoperability teams, consultants, investors and healthcare technology vendors evaluating Share-by-Default readiness, My Health Record participation, connected care strategy, vendor renewal and digital health investment.

Download the report at no cost:

https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/australian-share-by-default-readiness-2026

About Black Book Market Research

Black Book Market Research LLC provides vendor-agnostic healthcare technology research, user polling, client satisfaction benchmarking and market intelligence for healthcare organisations, technology buyers, investors, policymakers, media and vendors. Black Book's healthcare research is grounded in direct user feedback from healthcare organisations, technology buyers, implementation leaders, clinicians, administrators and digital health stakeholders.

Media Contact

Kat Johnson, Media Relations

Black Book Market Research LLC

Email: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

Phone: US 1 800 863 7590

Website: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com

Report: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/australian-share-by-default-readiness-2026

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-black-book-report-finds-australian-healthcare-providers-back-shar-1183789