Chiltern Vital Group and Cambridge Atomworks (2024) Ltd sign Letter of Intent to facilitate research and development into leading edge nuclear energy generation technology at the Berkeley Green Science and Technology Park, Gloucestershire

BERKELEY, United Kingdom, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiltern Vital Group (CVG) and Cambridge Atomworks are pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to facilitate research and development into Cambridge Atomworks' ODIN nuclear micro-reactor on the Berkeley Green Science and Technology Park.

Chiltern Vital Berkeley (CVB), the Group company that owns and is developing the Berkeley project, is in final stage negotiations with multiple nuclear and energy technology companies wishing to locate on the Berkeley Green site. Chris Turner (CEO of CVG and CVB) said, "Cambridge Atomworks agreeing to site their prototype research and development facility at Berkeley represents another important step forward for the development of the Berkeley Green Science and Technology Park (BGSTP) by Chiltern Vital Berkeley as a global zero carbon energy technology, education and training hub within the Severn Edge Nuclear Supercluster."

For Cambridge Atomworks this is a major step forward in the regulatory development of the ODIN micro-reactor and will provide key answers about the combined physics and thermal hydraulics of the micro-reactor required by regulators across the world. In keeping with the training ethos of the BGSTP, Cambridge Atomworks CEO Ian Farnan said, "After our physics demonstration campaign has been completed, our objective is to use the Berkeley-based prototype reactor as a training facility for our global workforce and the UK nuclear workforce. Currently, there is no reactor training facility for this purpose in the UK."









About Cambridge Atomworks

Cambridge Atomworks is a UK company aiming to utilise the very high energy density of nuclear fission to provide reliable power with substantially reduced logistics for energy intensive local power requirements in off-grid situations. Providing solutions for (i) the increasing energy requirements at mine sites as increasing demand for critical minerals and metals needed for the energy transition demands more processing of materials on site; (ii) contributing to energy equity by delivering power suitable for energy intensive industries and installations critical to development in regions with no grid infrastructure. www.cambridgeatomworks.com

Ian Farnan, CEO

info@cambridgeatomworks.com

About Chiltern Vital Group

CVG is the creator and a developer of multi-million-pound, technology led major projects such as Berkeley Green Science & Technology Park and Yorkshire Energy Park. These large scale, multi-sectoral projects include AI, education and training, nuclear energy technology, and regional regeneration. Working with world class partners, CVG senior management have an outstanding track record of delivering multi-million-pound projects both in the UK and internationally. Such projects deliver long-term socio-economic and environmental legacies for local and regional communities and create investment hubs to support long-term regional growth.

Chris Turner, CEO

christurner@chilternvitalgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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