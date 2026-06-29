Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc: Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. Highlights Airpower Relationship and Global Clean Energy Market Opportunity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI), an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems, today highlighted the continued advancement of its relationship with AirPower USA and its positioning to pursue commercial opportunities for AirPower's compressed-air-powered clean energy systems in geographic markets where CETI has established relationships.

As global energy demand continues to grow, many remote and infrastructure-constrained regions continue to face limited access to reliable and environmentally responsible power solutions. CETI believes AirPower's technology is well suited for these markets because it is designed for off-grid, deployable, and mission-critical applications where clean, portable energy can provide practical value.

Through its previously announced agreement with AirPower USA, CETI holds exclusive manufacturing and distribution territory rights across key international markets, including regions in the Middle East, Africa, and parts of North and South America. CETI believes this relationship supports its strategy to pursue equipment sales, project deployments, and long-term growth opportunities tied to sustainable infrastructure and clean energy demand.

According to AirPower's investor materials, the company is focused on segments of the global clean energy and off-grid power markets that it describes as including a $2.4 trillion clean energy market and an $847 billion off-grid market. CETI believes that by aligning its geographic territories and strategic relationships with these target sectors, the AirPower platform may support commercial opportunities across remote energy, deployable infrastructure, and other mission-critical applications.

"We believe AirPower is positioned to address a broad and growing market for clean, portable, and reliable power," said Kim D. Southworth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "Our relationship with AirPower strengthens CETI's ability to pursue meaningful commercial opportunities in markets where reliable energy access and environmental performance remain increasingly important."

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, and environmental sustainability challenges across global markets.

About AirPower USA

AirPower USA has developed compressed air energy systems designed to provide deployable clean power for off-grid and infrastructure-constrained applications. Additional information is available at www.airpowerusa.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned technology deployment, project development, business strategy, market positioning, commercial activity, and potential revenue opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including technical performance, regulatory requirements, customer adoption, financing, project execution, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. CETI-Expands-Board-with-AirPower-CEO-Strengthens-Leadership-and-Advances-200M-Clean-Energy-Oppor.pdf+1

Contact for CETI:

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyberenviro.tech

SOURCE: Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyber-enviro-tech-inc.-highlights-airpower-relationship-and-global-clean-energy-1183794