Electricity demand on Brazil's National Interconnected System (SIN) fell by 10.9% during the Brazilian national team's FIFA World Cup victory over Paraguay on Friday. According to the National Electric System Operator (ONS), demand dropped by about 9.4 GW between 4:50 p.m. and 5:20 p.m., a pattern the operator says is typical during major sporting events. The ONS expects an even steeper decline during Brazil's Round of 16 match today, forecasting a 15% to 20% reduction in electricity demand because the game will take place during business hours. The operator said it has reinforced grid operations ...

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