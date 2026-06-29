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PR Newswire
29.06.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Make the Most of Summer Moments: Aurzen Transforms Backyards and Campsites into Open-Air Stadiums

IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer's premier football tournament enters its high-stakes knockout stages, Aurzen invites fans to celebrate their ultimate "Big Summer Moments" beyond the living room wall. Aurzen's rugged, portable smart projectors are built to elevate your entire summer lifestyle. Gear up, head out, and unlock cinema-grade match viewing under the open skies; whether hosting a lively garden barbecue or streaming the next crucial goal straight from your RV camper, it's time to bring the roaring stadium atmosphere to your biggest moments of the season.

Leading the portable lineup is the EAZZE D1R air and D1 air sister duo, offering the ultimate grab-and-go versatility. Featuring a compact, fully sealed design with native 1080p clarity, these pocket-sized powerhouses boast 180-degree wall-to-ceiling rotation flexibility, letting you project the match perfectly onto a roll-out RV awning or a tent wall. Both models feature a 65W USB-C PD port to run seamlessly off power banks or laptop chargers. For a completely untethered setup, they can be paired with the cordless Aurzen PowerBase Stand ($129.99), which adds a 30,000mAh battery and a 360° rotatable gimbal. U.S. fans can claim the Roku TV-powered D1R air for a discounted price of $149.99, while European fans can transform their wilderness camps with the webOS-powered D1 air for just €149.99.

Complementing the mobile theater experience is the sleek BOOM air, engineered for sports fans who refuse to compromise on audio quality while traveling. Equipped with an integrated 110° adjustable stand for effortless positioning on uneven camp ground or tables, it packs a powerful 10W Dolby Audio speaker to deliver crisp, immersive soundscapes of commentator banter and roaring crowds. Complete with built-in Google TV, ToF Real-Time Focus, and 65W USB-C PD support, it represents the ideal portable partner for spontaneous match nights. U.S. shoppers can unlock this immersive sound and visual package for $229.99, while U.K. buyers can score theirs for only £186.99.

For those looking for a more robust, fixed setup during backyard barbecue gatherings, Aurzen also highlights the EAZZE D1R. Powered by the plug-and-play Roku TV platform, it delivers a true all-in-one entertainment experience that throws a massive 60" to 200" image backed by instant auto focus and dual 5W Dolby Audio speakers. It is available for U.S. buyers at $142.99 and for U.K. shoppers at £129.99.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001698/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/make-the-most-of-summer-moments-aurzen-transforms-backyards-and-campsites-into-open-air-stadiums-302813041.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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