3D Mapping and Modeling Market worth $29.20 billion by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market is projected to grow from USD 17.63 billion in 2026 to USD 29.20 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

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3D Mapping and Modeling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 15.88 billion

USD 15.88 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 17.63 billion

USD 17.63 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 29.20 billion

USD 29.20 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.6%

3D Mapping and Modeling Market Trends & Insights:

The market is driven by rapid advances in Al, automation, and spatial data technologies.

By offering, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 52.5% in 2026.

The cloud deployment segment is expected to capture a larger market share of 57.4% in 2026.

By organization size, large enterprises are slated to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2031.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to register the highest CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period.

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The 3D Mapping and Modeling Market is expanding rapidly as organizations increasingly adopt advanced geospatial technologies to improve infrastructure planning, asset management, and spatial intelligence across industries. Growth is driven by rising investments in digital construction, smart cities, transportation infrastructure, and industrial digitalization initiatives. Demand continues to increase as enterprises deploy LiDAR, photogrammetry, UAV mapping, and reality capture solutions to enhance project accuracy, operational efficiency, and lifecycle asset management. The market is further influenced by advancements in AI-enabled geospatial analytics, cloud-based collaboration platforms, digital twins, and Building Information Modeling (BIM) technologies that support connected engineering workflows. These innovations are enabling more accurate, scalable, and intelligent 3D mapping and modeling capabilities across modern infrastructure and digital engineering ecosystems.

Based on the hardware subsegment of offerings, mapping hardware is poised to dominate the market in 2026

Mapping hardware is expected to hold the largest share of the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market, based on hardware offerings, due to growing demand for high-accuracy spatial data collection. LiDAR systems, drones, laser scanners, GNSS receivers, and mobile mapping platforms form the foundation of modern mapping workflows. Organizations across construction, transportation, utilities, mining, and public infrastructure rely on these technologies to capture precise geospatial data for digital twins, asset management, and infrastructure planning. Increasing investments in smart cities, autonomous systems, and large-scale infrastructure projects continue to drive demand for advanced mapping hardware. Continuous improvements in sensor accuracy, portability, and real-time data capture further strengthen the segment's leadership in the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market.

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Based on vertical, architecture, engineering, & construction (AEC) is set to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The AEC vertical is expected to witness the fastest growth as organizations accelerate digital construction and infrastructure modernization initiatives. Developers, engineering firms, and contractors increasingly use LiDAR, drones, BIM, and digital twins to improve project planning, construction monitoring, and asset lifecycle management. Reality capture technologies help reduce design errors, improve collaboration, and enable faster project execution through accurate 3D models. Growing investments in transportation networks, smart cities, commercial buildings, and utility infrastructure continue to create strong demand for advanced 3D mapping solutions. As digital engineering becomes a standard practice, the AEC sector is emerging as the fastest-growing vertical in the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market.

By region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market in 2026

North America is expected to dominate the 3D Mapping and Modeling Market due to strong technology adoption and continued infrastructure investments. The region benefits from the presence of leading geospatial technology providers, advanced cloud infrastructure, and a mature digital engineering ecosystem. Industries including construction, transportation, utilities, defense, manufacturing, and energy are rapidly adopting 3D mapping solutions for digital twins, asset management, and predictive maintenance. Government investments in smart infrastructure, national mapping programs, and infrastructure modernization further accelerate market growth. Continued innovation in AI, LiDAR, cloud computing, and geospatial analytics strengthens North America's leadership in the global 3D Mapping and Modeling Market.

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Top Companies in 3D Mapping and Modeling Market:

The Top Companies in 3D Mapping and Modeling Market include Trimble (US), Autodesk (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), AMETEK Inc. (US), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), Fugro (Netherlands), NavVis GmbH (Germany), Artec 3D (Luxembourg), and Pix4D (Switzerland), among several others.

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