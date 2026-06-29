Securonix Appoints Toby Weiss as Chief Executive Officer to Scale the Next Era of AI-Powered Security Operations

Veteran cyber security and enterprise software executive to accelerate the industry's transition from alert-driven security operations to AI-powered execution.

LONDON, UK. 29th June 2026 - Securonix, Inc., a six-time Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM, today announced the appointment of Toby Weiss as Chief Executive Officer.

Weiss joins Securonix at a defining moment for security operations. Security teams across highly regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, energy, and government, as well as managed security service providers (MSSPs), face growing threat volumes, increasingly sophisticated attacks, mounting compliance requirements, and persistent talent shortages. At the same time, organisations are under pressure to improve security outcomes while controlling operational costs and maximising the value of their security investments.

As organisations modernise their SOCs, they are increasingly seeking platforms that deliver deeper threat visibility, stronger analytics, greater operational efficiency, and measurable outcomes. Securonix is uniquely positioned to address these priorities through its Unified Defense SIEM platform, combining industry-leading analytics, intelligent data management through Data Pipeline Manager (DPM), and Agentic AI capabilities that help security teams operate faster, more effectively, and at a greater scale.

As Chief Executive Officer, Weiss will lead Securonix through its next phase of growth and innovation. Under his leadership, the company will continue advancing its vision for the future of security operations while maintaining a relentless focus on customer outcomes. Securonix will accelerate innovation across its Unified Defense SIEM platform, helping enterprises and MSSPs improve detection efficacy through advanced analytics, expand visibility while optimising costs with DPM, and increase SOC productivity through Agentic AI capabilities such as Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, and Agentic Mesh. The company's focus remains clear: helping customers strengthen security operations, improve efficiency, and achieve measurable business value from their cyber security investments.

"Toby brings a powerful combination of cyber security expertise, enterprise software leadership, and operational excellence," said Nadeem Syed, Executive Chairman of the Securonix Board and Senior Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners. "Security operations are at an inflection point as organisations move from alert-driven tools toward AI-powered execution. Toby has spent his career scaling businesses through pivotal technology transitions, and we are confident in his ability to lead Securonix forward."

Weiss brings more than three decades of experience leading enterprise software and cyber security businesses. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Fiery, the leader in AI-powered cloud workflow and high-speed digital front-end solutions for the industrial imaging and print industry, where he led the company through strategic growth, operational expansion, and its successful acquisition by Seiko Epson Corporation. Earlier in his career, Weiss served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Application Security, Inc., a pioneer in database security, and held senior executive leadership positions at CA Technologies, where he led global security software businesses serving many of the world's largest enterprises. Weiss has successfully scaled organisations, expanded customer adoption, improved operational performance, and led businesses through major technology transitions.

"Security operations are entering a new era where success will be measured not by how many alerts analysts review, but by how much security work organisations can execute," said Weiss. "Our customers want three things: better security outcomes, greater operational efficiency, and the ability to scale without proportionally increasing costs. Securonix is uniquely positioned to deliver on those priorities. Our advanced analytics help organisations identify the threats that matter most. Our Data Pipeline Manager gives customers greater control over security data economics and visibility. Our Agentic AI innovations help automate and accelerate investigation and response workflows while maintaining governance and human oversight. Together, these capabilities enable organisations to operate more effectively today while preparing for the future of AI-powered security operations."

"Customers are looking for measurable security outcomes despite growing operational complexity," said Marion Smith, Chief Financial Officer at Securonix. "They want to improve analyst productivity, accelerate investigations, strengthen security posture, and maximise the value of their security investments. Toby understands how to connect innovation with customer success and business results. His leadership will help accelerate growth, deepen customer partnerships, and continue delivering the operational outcomes security teams need."

Securonix will continue advancing its Unified Defense SIEM platform, including innovations such as Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, and Agentic Mesh, helping security teams automate repetitive work, accelerate investigations, improve response effectiveness, and increase SOC efficiency while maintaining governance and human oversight.

Through innovations such as Data Pipeline Manager, which can reduce SIEM data costs by 30-50%, and Agentic AI capabilities that can accelerate investigations by 50-80%, Securonix is helping organisations achieve faster time to value, improve security outcomes, and maximise ROI from their cyber security investments.

About Securonix



Securonix is transforming security operations with the industry's first Unified Defense SIEM with Agentic AI, built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Its cloud-native platform unifies detection, investigation, and response, while enabling Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, and a productivity-based AI operating model for the SOC, so organisations can measure and govern AI by the analyst work it delivers. Helping enterprises become Breach Ready and Board Ready, Securonix delivers accountable, outcome-driven security operations at scale. Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM and a Customers' Choice by Gartner Peer Insights, Securonix delivers trusted security operations for global enterprises. Learn more at www.securonix.com

Contact



Paula Elliott

PR Managing Director

C8 Consulting Ltd

Securonix@c8consulting.co.uk

