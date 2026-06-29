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WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
29.06.26 | 16:50
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PR Newswire
29.06.2026 16:18 Uhr
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IBM to Appoint Omnicom Media as Global Media Agency of Record

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, today announced it will be named global media agency of record for IBM following a competitive review. The appointment includes media planning and buying responsibilities across the Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC regions.

The decision expands an existing relationship between IBM and Omnicom Media in EMEA, awarded in January 2025.

The decision underscores Omnicom's strength in seamlessly integrating global and local markets, its deep B2B audience expertise, and its leadership in AI, automation, and performance-led media strategy and execution.

"IBM is working side-by-side with clients around the world, co-creating innovative technology and AI solutions that address their most complex challenges. To be successful, we need agency partners who understand our business, our ambitions, and the needs of the clients we serve," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM. "Omnicom Media brings a globally integrated approach and a deep appreciation for how data, technology, and creativity come together at scale. That alignment gives us confidence in their ability to build more connected, relevant experiences that support IBM's long-term growth."

Omnicom Media Chief Client Success Officer Guy Marks added, "We share IBM's belief that innovation is most powerful when it is applied to solve real business challenges. Together, we have an opportunity to build a more intelligent, agile and integrated media ecosystem powered by data, automation and emerging technologies that can drive measurable impact across markets."

Omnicom Media's appointment is effective July 1.

ABOUT OMNICOM MEDIA

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $75.6 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio identity, commerce, and intelligence assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; core Omnicom Integrated Media offerings Acxiom, the world's premier identity solution, and the Flywheel digital commerce practice; and specialty services across the cloud consulting, creator, financial, healthcare, and sports & entertainment categories. For more information visit omnicommedia.com.

CONTACT: Isabelle Gauvry, isabelle.gauvry@omc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943301/Omnicom_Media_Logo_Horizontal_White_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ibm-to-appoint-omnicom-media-as-global-media-agency-of-record-302813187.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.