Sports Memorabilia and Trading Cards Market to Reach $393 Billion by 2036 -- Year 2026 Version Report by Market Decipher

PUNE, India, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Decipher has released two comprehensive market intelligence reports on the Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market and the Sports Trading Cards Market, revealing the combined industry - valued at $70 billion in 2026 - is accelerating toward $393 billion by 2036 at a 18.2% CAGR. The reports arrive as both markets undergo simultaneous structural transformation: platform consolidation under Fanatics, the mainstreaming of graded collectibles as alternative investment assets, live commerce displacing traditional auction culture, and anime TCG categories threatening the primacy of sports cards inside grading pipelines for the first time in hobby history.

Access both reports: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-collectibles-market

Sports Memorabilia Market

The global sports memorabilia market was valued at $51.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $334 billion by 2036 at an 19% CAGR. North America commands 42.3% of revenue, anchored by NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL collector ecosystems.

World Cup 2026 is the biggest memorabilia event ever. Fanatics manages retail across 104 matches in 3 countries; collectibles division targeting $5B revenue in 2026.

Game-worn relics are expanding beyond jerseys. NFL officially announced footballs, coins, pylons, headbands, and towels are all now entering card relic formats.

Debut Patch is the new global chase mechanic. A player's first-game jersey patch, extracted and inserted into a 1-of-1 card, now spans MLB, NBA, NFL, WWE, F1, MLS - and FIFA from 2031.

Phygital is live at World Cup scale. FIFA's blockchain-backed ticketing and NFC-enabled licensed memorabilia are deployed across 5 billion potential viewers for the first time.

Championship moments are now instant commerce events. Knicks and Hurricanes title drops went live within hours - speed-to-market post-championship is a core operational capability now.

Brick-and-mortar is a market entry signal. Fanatics' London Regent Street store is projected at $35M; Fanatics Italy operates stores inside AC Milan, Juventus, and Inter Milan.

Fan loyalty now crosses memorabilia, betting, and apparel. Fanatics ONE ties card and memorabilia purchases to sportsbook rewards and event access - first cross-category loyalty in the hobby.

Full memorabilia report: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-collectibles-market

Sports Trading Cards Market

The global sports trading cards market is forecast to grow from $19.2 billion in 2026 to $59.1 billion by 2036. Three concurrent disruptions are reshaping how cards are manufactured, graded, sold, and owned.

Card Grading Market is now a standalone high-growth industry. The grading market - valued at $4.5 billion in 2026 - is projected to reach $17.4 billion by 2036 at a 14.5% CAGR.

Get Sample Report: Card Grading Market Get Sample Report: Trading Cards Market

Topps reclaims the NFL on April 1, 2026 - ending Panini's 17-year run; first release introduces 1-of-1 game-worn Rookie Patch Autographs as the new rarity anchor.

Fanatics now owns MLB, NBA, NFL, Premier League, F1, and WWE. Upper Deck (NHL only) is the sole remaining independent licensor.

Pokémon has structurally overtaken sports cards. TCG up 97% in 2025; sports cards down 12% - basketball -23%, baseball -14%. Any growth strategy must account for this inversion.

Topps replaces Panini as FIFA's global licensee from 2031 - the largest single collectibles license transfer in history, covering World Cups and all FIFA events.

CGC is up 631% and collectors want an alternative to PSA. The Blackstone-backed challenger is growing fast by design - the market is actively demanding a duopoly.

Live commerce is now a primary distribution channel. Fanatics Live expanded into Europe via Voggt (500,000+ members); NFL Draft pack breaks and Fanatics Fest (125,000 attendees) are top-of-funnel for new collectors.

2026 Updated Reports by Market Decipher

Autographed Collectibles Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/autograph-collectibles-market

https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/autograph-collectibles-market Action Figure Collectibles Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/action-figure-collectibles-market

https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/action-figure-collectibles-market Toy Collectibles Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/toy-collectibles-market

https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/toy-collectibles-market Sports Trading Cards Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-trading-cards-market

https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-trading-cards-market Total Collectibles Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-market

https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-market Sports Merchandise Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-merchandise-wearables-market

https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-merchandise-wearables-market Collectibles Authentication & Grading Market: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-authentiaction-and-grading-service-market

https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-authentiaction-and-grading-service-market Collectibles Trading/Resale Market:https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-trading-resale-market

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is the research and advisory arm of Decipher Market Insights Pvt. Ltd., delivering syndicated and custom intelligence to organisations across the enterprise spectrum - from high-growth challengers to global incumbents. Our methodology integrates primary stakeholder interviews, proprietary demand modelling, and competitive benchmarking to produce decision-grade insights that translate directly into boardroom strategy.

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