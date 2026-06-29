Carnival Corporation Ltd.: Carnival Corporation Completes New Pier Extension for Celebration Key in The Bahamas

Newly expanded pier adds two additional berths at world's largest cruise company's exclusive destination, supporting increased guest arrivals and operational flexibility

MIAMI, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), the world's largest cruise company, today announced the successful completion of its Celebration Key pier extension on Grand Bahama Island. The flagship expansion adds two new berths, enabling Celebration Key to accommodate up to four ships simultaneously and welcome over 13,000 guests in a day to the popular exclusive destination.

Building on the original two-berth pier that opened with Celebration Key in July 2025, the two additional berths were delivered ahead of schedule and double the arrival capacity to four ships at once. This marine-side expansion adds operational flexibility and unlocks roughly 200 more ship calls and 700,000 additional guest arrivals each year.

"Celebration Key is one of the centerpieces of our Paradise Collection - a bold destination built to redefine what a Caribbean vacation can feel like," said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "From a mile of white sand beach to the Caribbean's largest freshwater lagoons and five distinct experience portals, every part of Celebration Key was designed to deliver something unforgettable. Finishing the pier extension ahead of schedule gives us a real jump on meeting the extraordinary demand we're seeing and allows us to bring even more guests to this unique Bahamian paradise sooner than expected."

In less than 18 months, Celebration Key has firmly established its role as a cornerstone of Carnival Corporation's Paradise Collection. Twenty Carnival Cruise Line ships now call from 10 U.S. homeports reflecting Celebration Key's cornerstone position within the company's Caribbean deployment strategy. Starting September 2026, three- and four-ship days will be routine at the destination, and later this year, Princess Cruises and AIDA will join the rotation as Celebration Key becomes a true Carnival Corporation portfolio-wide Caribbean platform.

"Celebration Key's expansion reflects continued confidence in Grand Bahama and in The Bahamas as a leading tourism destination," said the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Tourism. "Our priority is to ensure that investments of this scale create meaningful opportunities for Bahamian businesses, expand employment, and deliver lasting economic benefits to our people. We congratulate the team at Celebration Key on its first anniversary and look forward to its continued contribution to Grand Bahama's economy and the well-being of its communities."

"The expansion of Celebration Key's pier is a powerful endorsement of Grand Bahama's economic potential," said the Hon. Ginger Moxey MP., Minister for Grand Bahama. "Every ship that calls on our island creates opportunities for Bahamians-from entrepreneurs and small businesses to countless families who depend on a thriving tourism sector. This investment represents more than new infrastructure; it is an investment in our people, our economy, and a future built on sustainable, year-round growth."

When Celebration Key marks its first anniversary on July 19, 2026, it will have welcomed approximately 2.5 million guests. With the pier extension now in place, year two is expected to bring that number to about 3.5 million - growth that will deliver meaningful long-term benefits for The Bahamas. According to an economic impact study by Tourism Economics (an Oxford Economics company), the development, construction, and ongoing operation of Celebration Key is projected to create more than 2,500 direct Bahamian jobs, generate $3.2 billion in incremental government revenue, and contribute $9.7 billion in incremental GDP impact over the next two decades.

Celebration Key is just one of the seven exclusive Caribbean destinations that make up Carnival Corporation's Paradise Collection, which also includes RelaxAway Half Moon Cay, Isla Tropicale (Roatan), Amber Cove (Dominican Republic), Puerto Maya (Cozumel, Mexico), Grand Turks Cruise Center (Turks & Caicos) and Princess Cays (The Bahamas). Together, the Paradise Collection is unmatched by any other cruise company, creating differentiated guest experiences that drive incremental demand, support pricing strength and reinforce the company's leadership in the world's most popular cruise region.

About Carnival Corporation

Carnival Corporation is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. Carnival Corporation Ltd. trades under the ticker symbol CCL on the NYSE and is a member of the S&P 500.

For more information, please visit www.carnivalcorp.com, www.aida.de, www.carnival.com, www.costacruises.com, www.cunard.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.pocruises.com, www.princess.com, and www.seabourn.com.

To learn more about Carnival Corporation's purpose and our commitment to sustainability, go to Our Impact.

SOURCE Carnival Corporation Ltd.