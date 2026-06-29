Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - BUNCHIES, the golf snack from Hally Leadbetter, today announces a new partnership with UNDERRATED Golf, the purpose-driven junior golf tour founded by four-time NBA Champion, two-time MVP and Olympic gold medalist Stephen Curry. BUNCHIES will serve as the official snack of the UNDERRATED Golf Tour, with products available at every stop of the 2026 U.S. season, which runs from June through September and culminates at the Curry Cup at Bethpage Black Golf Course September 15-17.

The partnership brings together two brands committed to fueling and supporting junior athletes through life. The UNDERRATED Golf Tour, now in its fifth U.S. season, is the only platform of its kind in junior sports, combining elite competition with a structural commitment to equity, access and opportunity for junior athletes who need it most and have been offered it least.

It operates at the intersection of sport and social impact, creating an environment where junior golfers from underrepresented communities and young women compete at the highest level while building relationships, skills and opportunities that carry them through life. Through specialized seminars, leadership programming and direct access to college coaches and recruiters, along with industry leaders, the tour develops the whole athlete, not just the golfer.

Student athletes from the UNDERRATED Golf Tour compete in a series of five regional tournaments while also engaging with college coaches, golf executives and industry leaders. BUNCHIES will be available at every stop of the U.S. tour, from Gainesville and Scottsdale to Los Angeles and New Jersey to provide players with a clean, functional snack built for performance.

"BUNCHIES was built to fuel golfers and athletes at every level," said Hally Leadbetter, founder of BUNCHIES. "The UNDERRATED Golf Tour is doing something truly special and impactful in the game by creating real opportunities for young athletes, and we're thrilled to support the players with clean, functional energy throughout the rounds."

"Everything we do at UNDERRATED Golf is about creating the best possible experience for our players, both on and off the course," said Jason Richards, Athletic Director of UNDERRATED Golf. "BUNCHIES is a natural fit for the Tour because Hally and her team understand the game, the grind and what junior golfers need to feel prepared throughout a long day of competition. We're excited to have them with us this season as we continue building a platform that gives these athletes the access, support and opportunities they deserve."

The UNDERRATED partnership comes as BUNCHIES marks six months of rapid growth since its January 2026 launch. What started as a debut at the PGA Show in January has quickly become one of the most talked-about snack brands in golf with products available at some of the top clubs and resorts across the country.

The UNDERRATED partnership is a milestone that reflects how far BUNCHIES has come in six months and how it has aligned itself with the top brands and partners in the industry. As the 2026 UNDERRATED Golf Tour season kicks off across the country, fans and athletes alike will be able to fuel up with BUNCHIES at every event.

Visit EatBUNCHIES.com to learn more and order online.

About BUNCHIES

BUNCHIES by Happy Golfer is redefining on-course snacking with clean, functional energy bites made specifically for golfers. Formulated by a golf nutritionist and backed by leading figures in the game, BUNCHIES deliver steady, no-junk energy and are the go-to snack for golfers looking to fuel their fun on the course, at work, or anywhere life takes them. Happy Golfer, the company behind BUNCHIES, is a golf- and wellness-driven brand committed to creating products that help golfers feel better, play better, and enjoy the game more.

About Hally Leadbetter

Hally Leadbetter is a host, producer, and entrepreneur. She currently serves as the lead digital talent for Golf Digest, co-host of Mornings at the Masters, and appears regularly on CBS Sports Network. Hally is also the co-founder of Better Co. - a creative agency and production company that connects with today's golfer - and the co-founder of Happy Golfer, a golf- and wellness-driven brand committed to creating products that help golfers feel better, play better, and enjoy the game more.

About UNDERRATED Golf

UNDERRATED Golf, established by Stephen Curry in 2022, is a purpose-driven platform committed to expanding equity, access and opportunity in the game of golf for student-athletes from underrepresented communities and female players. Inspired by Curry's own journey as an overlooked athlete, the initiative celebrates the underdog while working to level the playing field in a sport where opportunity has historically been limited. Through a competitive junior golf tour, mentorship programming and career development initiatives, UNDERRATED Golf provides talented young golfers with a national stage to gain exposure, build meaningful connections and unlock pathways to success on and off the course. For more information, please visit www.underrated.golf, and connect on social media via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

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Source: Bunchies