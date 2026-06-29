Specialist pan-European travel protection MGA to join ANV's Credit Protection segment, extending the group's presence across the United Kingdom and Europe

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. ("ANV" or "the Company"), a global insurance intermediary platform, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Assured Underwriting Group Limited ("AUG"), a specialist MGA providing insurance-backed financial protection products to tour operators and the travel sector across the United Kingdom and Europe, from Mobeus, a UK-based private equity firm. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in London, AUG is the UK's leading underwriter of insurance-backed travel bonds, with a growing presence across Continental Europe including France and Germany. Travel bonds are used by operators to satisfy the insolvency requirements mandated under UK and EU package travel regulations. In addition to travel bonds, AUG also underwrites financial failure insurance, and provides a full suite of consulting services to tour operators seeking advice on the complex regulatory and insolvency requirements that govern UK and EU travel. AUG serves over 1,600 clients across more than 10 European countries.

AUG is led by Chief Executive Officer Richard Watson and Chief Operating Officer Walter McCulloch, who have together driven significant growth and expanded the business into Continental Europe through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

"AUG will continue to be a best-in-class underwriting franchise with deep expertise in travel protection and a long track record of disciplined, profitable underwriting," said Adam Karkowsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ANV. "This acquisition is fully aligned with ANV's strategy of partnering with specialist MGAs in niche markets, and we're excited to work with Richard, Walter and the team to build on this strong foundation and support the company's next phase of growth."

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for AUG," said Richard Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Assured Underwriting Group. "ANV's long-term investment approach, established capacity relationships, and global infrastructure are ideally suited to support our continued expansion across Europe and beyond. We are confident this is the right home for our business, our people, and our clients."

Advisors

Grant Thornton is serving as financial advisor and Clyde Co is acting as legal counsel to Assured Underwriting Group in connection with the transaction.

Macquarie Capital and PwC are serving as financial advisors and Freshfields as legal counsel to ANV in connection with the transaction.

Issued by Rein4ce on behalf of ANV

About ANV Group Holdings Ltd.

ANV Group Holdings Ltd. ("ANV") is an independent, global insurance intermediary platform operating across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company brings together a portfolio of established specialist MGAs, providing a diversified range of insurance products. For more information about ANV, visit https://www.anvinsurance.com.

About Assured Underwriting Group

Founded in 1983, Assured Underwriting Group Limited is a specialist MGA providing insurance-backed financial protection products to tour operators and the travel sector across the United Kingdom and Europe. The group underwrites travel bonds and financial failure insurance through its established businesses, serving over 1,600 clients across more than 10 European countries. For more information, visit https://www.assuredunderwritinggroup.com.

About Mobeus

Mobeus is a team of experienced investors with a 25-year track record, providing up to £25 million in funding to UK SMEs. Mobeus partners with talented and determined management teams to unlock growth potential.

For more information, visit https://www.mobeus.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260629973496/en/

Contacts:

Caitlin Haynes

Caitlin.haynes@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 (0)7568 572367