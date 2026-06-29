Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Change of AIFM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company" or "Mid Wynd")

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Change of AIFM

The Board of the Company announces that, with effect from 1 July 2026, the Company is changing its Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") from Juniper Partners Limited to Lazard Fund Managers Limited. Lazard Fund Managers Limited will not charge an additional AIFM fee for this service so there will therefore be a small cost benefit to the Company.

Lazard Asset Management Limited, the parent company of Lazard Fund Managers Limited, will continue to operate as the Company's portfolio manager. Juniper Partners Limited will continue to provide company secretarial, administration and discount control services to the Company.

Lazard Fund Managers Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with its registered office at 20 Manchester Square, London, W1U 3PZ.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

cosec@junipartners.com

29 June 2026