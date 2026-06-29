Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.: Global Turbine Asia Strengthens Aerospace Talent Ecosystem Through Three Strategic Signings

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. ("GTA" or the "Company"), a Malaysian-based engine maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") and support service provider serving military and civil operators in Malaysia, and a Certified Maintenance Centre ("CMC") for Safran Helicopter Engines, today formalised three strategic collaborations with Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka ("UTeM"), AMRACE Sdn Bhd ("AMRACE") and PT3 Consultant Sdn Bhd ("PT3"), marking a significant step in strengthening its talent development and industry collaboration platform.

The three collaborations are designed to address connected needs within Malaysia's aerospace ecosystem. UTeM will support the education and academic pathway, while both AMRACE and PT3 will serve as training partners focusing on structured training, reskilling and workforce readiness programmes, particularly in supporting veteran transition into the aerospace and technical workforce.

Together, the signings reflect GTA's commitment to building a stronger foundation for long-term industry growth by connecting aviation industry players, academic institutions, training providers and future talent. The initiative also supports Malaysia's broader aerospace ambitions by creating more practical pathways from education and training into employment, and reflects GTA's continued efforts to strengthen its human capital and industry capabilities in line with the broader growth trajectory of its holding company, GTA Holdings Berhad, which recently received approval from Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad for its proposed listing on the ACE Market, marking an important milestone in the Company's broader growth journey.

From L-R: En. Zain Bin Puteh, Director of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.; En. Mahathir Bin Azmi, Head of Department, Business Innovation & Facilities Management of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.; Pn. Nik Nadia Athirah Binti Nik Azhari, Training Coordinator of AMRACE Sdn. Bhd.; En. Muhammad Izzuddin bin Abd Rahim, Training Coordinator of AMRACE Sdn. Bhd.

The Memorandum of Understanding with AMRACE focuses on creating a structured pathway for Malaysian veterans to transition into civilian employment, in line with broader initiatives to support veteran reskilling and workforce integration. Under the collaboration, GTA and AMRACE intend to cooperate on the recruitment, training, placement and employment matching of veteran candidates through a structured 14-week programme combining core and practical training. GTA is expected to support candidate sourcing, employer engagement and placement coordination, while AMRACE will lead the training, assessment and certification process.

From L-R: En. Zain Bin Puteh, Director of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.; En. Mahathir Bin Azmi, Head of Department, Business Innovation & Facilities Management of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.; En. Mohammed Fadzli Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of PT3 Consultant Sdn. Bhd.; En. Farizal Ismardi Bin Ibrahim, Head of Campus of PT3 Aeroskills Centre of PT3 Consultant Sdn. Bhd.

Meanwhile, the Memorandum of Understanding with PT3 complements these efforts by strengthening training delivery, workforce readiness and technical competency development, particularly in supporting reskilling and upskilling pathways for veterans and industry talent. The collaboration may include structured training programmes, certification preparation, apprenticeship initiatives and work-based learning, contributing to a more connected and industry-relevant talent development ecosystem.

From L-R: Professor Ir. Dr. Mohd Asyadi Azam bin Mohd Abid, Dean of Faculty of Industrial and Manufacturing Technology and Engineering of UTeM; Professor Dr. Zahriladha bin Zakaria, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research & Innovation of UTeM; Dr. Nor Khalid, Representative of National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (NAICO Malaysia); En. Mahathir Bin Azmi, Head of Department, Business Innovation & Facilities Management of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.

Under the Letter of Intent with UTeM, GTA will provide industry feedback and input on UTeM's proposed Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Machining (Aerospace Manufacturing) programme. The collaboration is intended to help ensure that the programme remains relevant to industry needs, while supporting curriculum design, graduate employability skills and awareness of future aerospace manufacturing trends.

Dato' Nonee Ashirin Dato Mohd Radzi, Executive Chairman of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd., said, "The aviation and aerospace industry is built on people, skills and trust. For GTA, these collaborations are important in strengthening the human capital and technical capability ecosystem that supports long-term industry growth. Each partner brings a distinct strength, from bridging academic learning with industry needs, to creating practical pathways for veterans to reskill, as well as supporting technical capability development and certification readiness."

She added, "This goes beyond formal agreements. It is about building a stronger aerospace support ecosystem that can produce future-ready talent, support career transitions and enhance industry capabilities. GTA believes sustainable industry growth must be anchored in skilled talent, hands-on training and close collaboration between industry, academia and training partners."

GTA believes these collaborations are aligned with its long-term objective of strengthening Malaysia's aviation support landscape. By supporting education, veteran reskilling, technical development and employer matching, the Company aims to contribute to a more sustainable aerospace talent pipeline while deepening its role within the aviation support value chain.

###

ABOUT GLOBAL TURBINE ASIA SDN. BHD.

Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd ("GTA") is an independent engine maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") and support service provider for military and civil engines in Malaysia. A Malaysian-based and a Certified Maintenance Centre ("CMC") for Safran Helicopter Engines, GTA was established in 2010 and provides a range of engine support solutions including Support By The Hour, AOG and helpline support, technical assistance, spare parts and tooling, global support package, standard exchange, repair and overhaul, and training. Based at the Helicopter Centre, Malaysia International Aerospace Centre, Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, GTA also highlights certifications and approvals including DGTA Approved Maintenance Organization, CAAM Maintenance Organization Approval and EASA Part 145 Maintenance Organization Approval.

For more information, visit https://globalturbineasia.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/global-turbine-asia-strengthens-aerospace-talent-ecosystem-through-three-stra-1183788