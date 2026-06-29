The German government is currently examining regulatory measures to restrict the use of Chinese inverters in energy infrastructure. This is stated in its response to a parliamentary question submitted by the Green Party on the security of Chinese technologies in critical infrastructure. A cross-departmental process is already underway involving the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, the Ministry of the Interior, the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) and the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The aim is to assess risks associated with networked energy systems ...

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