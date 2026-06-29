eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a global leader in AI-powered analytics, digital operations, automation, and business process management, today announced that eClerx Market360 has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Shelf Analytics. This marks the second consecutive year that eClerx has been included in the report, following its recognition in the 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Shelf Analytics.

According to Gartner, "We selected vendors for this Market Guide based on their ability to offer insights from the digital shelves of multiple online marketplaces, retailers or social networks, rather than specializing in only one marketplace. Each vendor sells this functionality as a product that clients interact with during and after an implementation, instead of a service offering to provide digital shelf insight."

As digital commerce becomes more fragmented, brands are under growing pressure to understand how their products appear, perform, and compete across online marketplaces, retailer websites, and emerging digital channels. Digital shelf analytics has become increasingly important for teams looking to improve product visibility, content quality, pricing decisions, availability, and conversion performance.

"Brands today need more than visibility into digital shelf performance. They need the ability to connect signals, understand what is changing, and act quickly," said Sanjay Kukreja, Chief Technology Officer at eClerx. "We believe our recognition in the Gartner Market Guide reflects the strength of Market360 and our continued focus on helping clients turn digital shelf intelligence into measurable commercial impact

Market360 is part of eClerx's Market Intelligence solution suite and combines digital shelf analytics, AI-driven insights, content intelligence, pricing and promotion intelligence, and expert-led services to help brands monitor performance and take action across complex commerce environments.

Market360 supports brands with capabilities including:

AI-powered insights and recommendations that help teams identify risks, opportunities, and performance gaps

Digital shelf monitoring across search visibility, product content, pricing, promotions, availability, ratings, and reviews

Dynamic pricing intelligence designed to help brands respond to changing market conditions

Workflow-enabled capabilities that help teams move from issue detection to action faster

Expert support that helps clients interpret market signals and operationalize improvements across teams

By combining advanced technology with domain expertise, eClerx helps brands strengthen their digital presence, improve decision-making, and compete more effectively across fast-moving eCommerce channels.

To learn more about Market360, visit here

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Shelf Analytics, Jason Daigler, Greg Carlucci, 18 May 2026

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About eClerx

eClerx provides AI-powered analytics, digital operations services, automation, and business process management to help clients unlock growth and drive business outcomes. eClerx partners with Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, telecom, media entertainment, luxury, retail fashion, and manufacturing. A publicly listed company, eClerx operates across 17 countries with over 22,000 employees, serving clients globally across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

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Media contact

Prathibha Das

Head Brand Corporate Marketing

prathibha.das@eclerx.com

Aditya Modi

Head Influencer Relations and Partnerships

aditya.modi@eclerx.com