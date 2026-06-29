Special Delivery: FedEx Helps Harbor Seal Walnut Find a New Home

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / FedEx is known for delivering packages around the world-but this month, the company delivered something far more unique. Through its FedEx Cares Delivering for Good initiative, FedEx helped transport Walnut, a four-year-old harbor seal, from the Los Angeles Zoo to his new home at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa. The move was part of a collaborative effort involving the Los Angeles Zoo, SeaWorld San Diego, and Blank Park Zoo, all working together through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Walnut's journey began in Los Angeles, where he boarded a FedEx aircraft and traveled through Memphis before arriving in Omaha. Throughout the trip, Blank Park Zoo animal care and veterinary staff accompanied him to ensure his safety and well-being. SeaWorld San Diego provided a specialized transport crate, highlighting the level of coordination and care required to move animals safely between accredited institutions.

When the aircraft landed in Omaha, members of the Blank Park Zoo team met the flight directly on the tarmac and transported Walnut to Des Moines. Even in an unconventional delivery, some protocols remained unchanged-FedEx delivery paperwork still required a signature. As Chief Animal Officer Jay Tetzloff noted, it's not every day you sign for a harbor seal, a moment that underscored the unique collaboration behind the effort.

Now settled in Iowa, Walnut will complete a standard quarantine period before joining California sea lions Zoey and Meatball at the zoo's Hub Harbor habitat. His arrival marks an exciting addition during Blank Park Zoo's milestone anniversary year-and serves as a reminder of how FedEx's global network can support critical, one-of-a-kind missions that go far beyond traditional shipping.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

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SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/special-delivery-fedex-helps-harbor-seal-walnut-find-a-new-home-1183829