Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China kontrolliert Seltene Erden - Brasilien könnte die Antwort sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 17:38 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: Investing & Healing: How Our Choices Can Help to Mend the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / by Robin John, CEO of Eventide Funds

For years, I've been fascinated by (and immensely grateful for) the ways improved biotechnology, new therapies, and groundbreaking medical research can radically improve people's lives. All kinds of medical crises are now remedied by routine procedures and ordinary medications. And even with incurable diseases, which still ravage the body, we are now able to manage many of them and provide a real quality of life. Science is astounding.

We do live in a remarkable age of medical research, and over the years, I've discovered profound joy from investing in biotechnology and other healthcare companies through Eventide, the investment company where I serve as CEO. A few partners and I founded Eventide because we were unfulfilled by a career path focused solely on security and upward mobility. We wanted to figure out how we could use our experience and knowledge to make the world better. So, for 18 years, we've invested in companies we believe are well-managed, ethical, and will make healthy profits-but (and this part is crucial) also in companies that are creating products and services that do good for the world. And I can't imagine a company doing anything better for the world than saving lives. The healthcare industry faces many well-known struggles that need to be addressed, but we can't let this flaw drown out the fact that so many good companies are saving and improving lives every day. This article looks at how and more.

Read Robin's full article with hope filled stories and how their portfolios make a difference, all here- https://greenmoney.com/investing-healing-how-our-choices-can-help-to-mend-the-world

====

Find more stories and multimedia from GreenMoney Journal at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/investing-and-healing-how-our-choices-can-help-to-mend-the-world-1183830

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.