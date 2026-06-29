GreenMoney Journal: Investing & Healing: How Our Choices Can Help to Mend the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / by Robin John, CEO of Eventide Funds

For years, I've been fascinated by (and immensely grateful for) the ways improved biotechnology, new therapies, and groundbreaking medical research can radically improve people's lives. All kinds of medical crises are now remedied by routine procedures and ordinary medications. And even with incurable diseases, which still ravage the body, we are now able to manage many of them and provide a real quality of life. Science is astounding.

We do live in a remarkable age of medical research, and over the years, I've discovered profound joy from investing in biotechnology and other healthcare companies through Eventide, the investment company where I serve as CEO. A few partners and I founded Eventide because we were unfulfilled by a career path focused solely on security and upward mobility. We wanted to figure out how we could use our experience and knowledge to make the world better. So, for 18 years, we've invested in companies we believe are well-managed, ethical, and will make healthy profits-but (and this part is crucial) also in companies that are creating products and services that do good for the world. And I can't imagine a company doing anything better for the world than saving lives. The healthcare industry faces many well-known struggles that need to be addressed, but we can't let this flaw drown out the fact that so many good companies are saving and improving lives every day. This article looks at how and more.

Read Robin's full article with hope filled stories and how their portfolios make a difference, all here- https://greenmoney.com/investing-healing-how-our-choices-can-help-to-mend-the-world

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/investing-and-healing-how-our-choices-can-help-to-mend-the-world-1183830