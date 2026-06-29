Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has initiated technical engineering studies and a project readiness assessment in support of upcoming development of a mine and permitting plan at the Fremont Gold Mine in Mariposa County, California.

Fremont is a past-producing gold project located within California's historic Mother Lode Gold Belt. The project contains extensive historical infrastructure and development, including approximately 43,000 metres of drilling, 14 adits, two shafts, and approximately 23 kilometres of underground workings.

2026 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Category Cut-off Grade

(g/t Au) Tonnes (Mt) Grade (Au g/t) Gold (oz) Indicated 1 g/t Au 18.776 1.84* 1,110,444 Inferred 1 g/t Au 33.107 1.86* 1,978,568

*diluted inside the RPEEE stopes

2026 Average true width and grade per thickness in the mineralized body

Cut-off grade Average true

width (m) Mt Grade (g/t) Grams*m 0 g/t** 49.1 58.5 1.75 85.9 1 g/t 36.5 39.5 2.29 83.6 2 g/t 24.4 18.8 3.24 79.1 3 g/t 22.6 10.5 3.86 87.2 4 g/t 10.1 2.4 5.29 53.4

**: inside the 0.82 cut-off wireframe

Since completion of the 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), the Company has continued to advance technical studies and project evaluation activities, including:

Metallurgical testing and recovery studies

Water and environmental baseline work

Geological modelling and resource evaluation updates

Internal mine planning and project scoping assessments

Review and digitizing of historical mining and laboratory reports

The Company is evaluating a near-term mining restart and is proceeding with a detailed environmental, social, technical, and economic review of the project.

The current engineering review is intended to establish a technical baseline for the project by evaluating historical mining, metallurgical, engineering, and operational information. The work will identify data gaps, assess the quality and consistency of available information, and provide recommendations to support future engineering, economic, and permitting studies.

Scope of Work

Review technical reports, resource estimates, historical production records, metallurgical data, and engineering documentation.

Assess the completeness and consistency of existing project information and identify areas requiring additional work or verification.

Develop recommendations to support future NI 43-101 technical reporting and engineering studies, including mining methods, mineral processing, infrastructure requirements, and capital and operating cost assumptions.

Work with the Company's technical team to evaluate how existing datasets and ongoing programs can support future mine planning and project development activities.

Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of Lode Gold, commented: "The initiation of engineering technical study marks the next stage of technical advancement at Fremont. The objective is to establish a clear technical baseline, identify priority work programs, and support upcoming PFS, engineering, mine planning, and economic studies for the upcoming mine plan development."

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold has key assets in Canada and United States.

Fremont Gold Mine Project (Fremont Gold Mining LLC) is a brownfield project in Mariposa, California with 43,000 m drilled, 10,000 underground channel samples, 14 adits and 2 shafts. Mining halted in 1942 due to the gold mining prohibition during WW II. It was mined at 10.7 g/t when price was gold was $35 per oz. PEA was completed (link) in 2023. The PEA was based on 1.16 Moz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 Mt Indicated, and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28 Mt Inferred with a composite cut-off1. MRE (link) was updated in 2026; 89% of the ounces were left unmined if we compare historical production with our current Indicated Resource. Average true widths at 1 g/t cut off is 53m. Project sits on > 3,000 acres of 100% owned private and patented land which is designated as OZ, Trump Administration Opportunity Zone (Special Tax Incentives).

Dingman Property is an orogenic deposit in Ontario, Canada with over 22,000 m drilled, with a 2013 PEA, MRE (link to report): 376,000 oz at 0.94 g/t within 12.5 Mt measured and indicated and 47,000 oz at 0.71 g/t within 2.1 Mt Inferred.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Gary Wong, P.Eng., Vice President of Exploration of Lode Gold, designated as a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds, advancement and completion of resource calculation, feasibility studies, and exploration plans and targets. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: the status of community relations and the security situation on site; general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; the supply and demand for, inventories of, and the level and volatility of the prices of metals; relationships with strategic partners; the timing and receipt of governmental permits and approvals; the timing and receipt of community and landowner approvals; changes in regulations; political factors; the accuracy of the Company's interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the availability of equipment, skilled labour and services needed for the exploration and development of mineral properties; and currency fluctuations.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include a deterioration of security on site or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or the ability to productively work on site, actual exploration results, interpretation of metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, business disruptions, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

1 0.25 g/t for oxide, 0.45 g/t for open pit mineralization and 1.45 g/t for underground mineralization

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Source: Lode Gold Resources Inc.