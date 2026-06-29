Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China kontrolliert Seltene Erden - Brasilien könnte die Antwort sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.06.2026 18:02 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: Tuttle Capital Bitcoin 0DTE Covered Call ETF and Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF to Liquidate

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc. ("CFS"), administrator to ETF Opportunities Trust (the "Trust"), announced today that the Board of Trustees of ETF Opportunities Trust has approved a Plan of Liquidation (the "Plan") for the following funds:

  • Tuttle Capital Bitcoin 0DTE Covered Call ETF (Cboe: BITK)

  • Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF (Cboe: MAGO)

This action is based on the recommendation of the Funds' investment adviser, Tuttle Capital Management LLC (the "Adviser"). The Adviser recommended that the Board approve the Plan due to the Funds' limited prospects for meaningful future asset growth, the ongoing operational costs associated with managing the Funds, and the Adviser's desire to no longer subsidize expenses. As a result, the Board of Trustees concluded that liquidating and closing the Funds would be in the best interests of the Funds and their shareholders.

The Funds will cease trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and will be closed to purchases by investors as of the close of regular trading on July 10, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). The Funds will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date. Shareholders may sell their shares in the Funds through the Closing Date, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Funds cannot assure shareholders that there will be a market for Fund shares after the Closing Date. The Funds are expected to liquidate on July 17, 2026 (the "Liquidation Date").

On or about the Liquidation Date, each Fund expects to distribute cash to shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. The distribution amount will be equal to each shareholder's proportionate interest in the net assets of the applicable Fund, after payment of certain Fund liabilities as provided for in the Plan. Fund shares may also be distributed in cash equivalents or in-kind under the Plan. A shareholder's liquidating distribution, if applicable, may be greater or less than the amount the shareholder might have received upon the sale of shares through a broker prior to the Liquidation Date.

The sale or liquidation of Fund shares will generally be treated as a taxable event, resulting in a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder's tax basis. Shareholders should consult their tax adviser regarding the income tax consequences of the sale or liquidation of Fund shares. Once distributions are complete, the Funds will terminate.

Prior to the Closing Date, the Adviser will liquidate the Funds' portfolios, resulting in increased cash holdings and causing the Funds to deviate from their investment objectives and other investment policies during the period between June 29, 2026, and the Liquidation Date. The liquidation of the Fund's portfolio holdings may result in brokerage and transaction costs, which will be borne by the Funds and their shareholders. In addition, the Funds will bear all other expenses incurred in connection with conducting the liquidation, as these expenses have been deemed extraordinary expense items.

ABOUT ETF OPPORTUNITIES TRUST

ETF Opportunities Trust is a Delaware statutory trust organized on March 18, 2019, and is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as an open-end management investment company. The Funds are series of the Trust.

Investors should consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus containing this and other information about the Funds, please call 1-833-759-6110 or visit the Funds website at www.tuttlecap.com/etfs.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE: Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tuttle-capital-bitcoin-0dte-covered-call-etf-bitk-and-tuttle-capital-1183849

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.