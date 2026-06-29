Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.,: Tuttle Capital Bitcoin 0DTE Covered Call ETF and Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF to Liquidate

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc. ("CFS"), administrator to ETF Opportunities Trust (the "Trust"), announced today that the Board of Trustees of ETF Opportunities Trust has approved a Plan of Liquidation (the "Plan") for the following funds:

Tuttle Capital Bitcoin 0DTE Covered Call ETF (Cboe: BITK)

Tuttle Capital Magnificent 7 Income Blast ETF (Cboe: MAGO)

This action is based on the recommendation of the Funds' investment adviser, Tuttle Capital Management LLC (the "Adviser"). The Adviser recommended that the Board approve the Plan due to the Funds' limited prospects for meaningful future asset growth, the ongoing operational costs associated with managing the Funds, and the Adviser's desire to no longer subsidize expenses. As a result, the Board of Trustees concluded that liquidating and closing the Funds would be in the best interests of the Funds and their shareholders.

The Funds will cease trading on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and will be closed to purchases by investors as of the close of regular trading on July 10, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). The Funds will not accept purchase orders after the Closing Date. Shareholders may sell their shares in the Funds through the Closing Date, and customary brokerage charges may apply to these transactions. The Funds cannot assure shareholders that there will be a market for Fund shares after the Closing Date. The Funds are expected to liquidate on July 17, 2026 (the "Liquidation Date").

On or about the Liquidation Date, each Fund expects to distribute cash to shareholders of record who have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. The distribution amount will be equal to each shareholder's proportionate interest in the net assets of the applicable Fund, after payment of certain Fund liabilities as provided for in the Plan. Fund shares may also be distributed in cash equivalents or in-kind under the Plan. A shareholder's liquidating distribution, if applicable, may be greater or less than the amount the shareholder might have received upon the sale of shares through a broker prior to the Liquidation Date.

The sale or liquidation of Fund shares will generally be treated as a taxable event, resulting in a capital gain or loss depending on a shareholder's tax basis. Shareholders should consult their tax adviser regarding the income tax consequences of the sale or liquidation of Fund shares. Once distributions are complete, the Funds will terminate.

Prior to the Closing Date, the Adviser will liquidate the Funds' portfolios, resulting in increased cash holdings and causing the Funds to deviate from their investment objectives and other investment policies during the period between June 29, 2026, and the Liquidation Date. The liquidation of the Fund's portfolio holdings may result in brokerage and transaction costs, which will be borne by the Funds and their shareholders. In addition, the Funds will bear all other expenses incurred in connection with conducting the liquidation, as these expenses have been deemed extraordinary expense items.

ABOUT ETF OPPORTUNITIES TRUST

ETF Opportunities Trust is a Delaware statutory trust organized on March 18, 2019, and is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as an open-end management investment company. The Funds are series of the Trust.

Investors should consider the Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus containing this and other information about the Funds, please call 1-833-759-6110 or visit the Funds website at www.tuttlecap.com/etfs.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE: Commonwealth Fund Services, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tuttle-capital-bitcoin-0dte-covered-call-etf-bitk-and-tuttle-capital-1183849