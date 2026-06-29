Babbily Launches Finance and Updates News to Bring Real-Time Market Context, Source-Backed Stories, and AI-Powered Discovery Into One Workspace

Babbily Finance adds market summaries, company pages, prediction markets, and financial news-style articles, while the refreshed News experience delivers cleaner discovery, local context, and richer source-backed reporting.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Babbily today announced the launch of Babbily Finance alongside a major update to its News experience, expanding the platform's ability to help users understand what is happening across markets, companies, and current events without leaving their AI workspace.

Babbily Finance gives users a dedicated market surface for tracking stocks, crypto, indexes, company pages, market summaries, notable price movement, financial stories, earnings, historical data, and source-backed prediction markets. The experience is designed to make finance feel less fragmented by combining live quote context, market-moving stories, and AI-ready research surfaces in one place.

The updated News section brings the same source-backed approach to broader discovery. Users can browse top stories, local news, business, technology, culture, weather, sports context, and market outlooks through a cleaner mobile-friendly interface built around cited reporting and follow-up chat.

"Babbily is becoming the place where people can move from discovery to understanding to action," said Chris Crawford, CEO at Babbily. "Finance and News are both about context. We wanted users to see what happened, why it matters, what sources support it, and then immediately ask deeper questions."

With Finance, Babbily users can now search for companies and assets, open detailed stock pages, review market summaries that behave like financial news, and explore relevant prediction markets when public markets are available. Source-backed finance stories open into the same article experience used by Babbily News, giving users a consistent reading and follow-up workflow.

The News refresh improves everyday discovery with a cleaner layout, better mobile usability, location-aware context, citations, and richer article pages. Together, the two releases create a more connected information layer inside Babbily, helping users move between current events, market activity, and AI-assisted analysis.

Key Features

Babbily Finance market overview with live market context

Company pages for stocks with quote, chart, historical, peer, and story data

Financial news-style Market Summary articles

Notable Price Movement stories that open as full cited articles

Prediction market discovery powered by public source-backed markets

Updated News discovery with categories, local context, citations, and article pages

Mobile-focused layout improvements across News and Finance

Follow-up chat surfaces for deeper analysis

Babbily Finance and the updated News experience are available now at platform.babbily.com.

About Babbily

Babbily is an AI workspace that brings chat, research, news, finance, and connected tools into one place. The platform helps users discover information, understand context, and act faster with source-backed answers and integrated workflows.

Media Contact

Dena Maney

Chief Customer Officer

marketing@babbily.com

babbily.com

SOURCE: Babbily

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/babbily-launches-finance-and-updates-news-to-bring-real-time-mark-1183826