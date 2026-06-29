Marrakech, Morocco--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR) - Morocco Energy & Sustainability Week 2026 gets underway this evening in Marrakech, as senior leaders from across the energy and sustainability sectors gather for an exclusive VIP Icebreaker Reception, from 18:00 to 20:00, at the Es Saadi Palace, setting the stage for the conference's official opening tomorrow, 30 June. Organized by IN-VR under the Net-Zero Circle platform, the event runs from 30 June to 1 July 2026 and arrives as a landmark moment for the next phase of the energy transition in Morocco and across the region.

Building on IN-VR's long-standing engagement in Morocco and across global energy markets, the Week brings together senior stakeholders across renewables, green hydrogen, power systems, energy efficiency, infrastructure, water, storage, and sustainable finance. This evening's VIP Icebreaker Reception at the Es Saadi Palace opens the Week in style, giving VIPs, speakers, and sponsors an exclusive setting to connect ahead of two days of high-level dialogue, deal-making, and cross-sector collaboration. It sets the tone for an agenda built around meaningful engagement, with 50+ pre-scheduled one-on-one business meetings facilitated across the conference. In total, the event will convene 40+ speakers, 100+ attendees, and 10+ exhibitors, creating a high-level business and policy platform for strategic dialogue across the energy value chain.

Confirmed participants include senior representatives from ONEE, the EBRD, KfW, the African Development Bank, UK Export Finance, Enel Green Power, Engie, SLB, Mitsubishi Power, Wood Mackenzie, and S&P Global, among others.

As host, Morocco strengthens its role as a strategic energy hub connecting Africa, Europe, and the Mediterranean, sitting at the crossroads of renewable deployment, green hydrogen, the water-energy nexus, grid infrastructure, storage, and sustainable industrial development. The country is internationally recognized for its ambitious commitments to renewable energy, climate resilience, water resource management, sustainable development, and green hydrogen leadership in Africa. With its emphasis on cross-sector integration, the event is especially relevant to ministries, investors, and global institutions.

Program Overview

The Week features a 2+1 full conference agenda plus workshops, structured across a VIP pre-event reception and two focused conference days:

Pre-Event Day, Monday, 29 June 2026 (VIP & Sponsors only)

18:00 to 20:00 - VIP Icebreaker Reception (sponsored by SLB), Es Saadi Palace

Day 1, Tuesday, 30 June 2026 - Focus: Morocco as Europe's Energy Security Partner

8:30 - Registration & networking coffee

9:00 - Official opening ceremony and keynote address

Main conference until 17:40, with sessions on scaling Morocco's clean energy and green molecules ecosystem, financing industrial-scale transformation, and infrastructure, investment & market access

B2B pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings throughout the day (VIP & Sponsors only)

Day 2, Wednesday, 1 July 2026 - Focus: Water Security, Circular Systems & Sustainable Value Chains

9:30 - Registration & morning networking coffee

Main conference from 10:00 to 15:30, with sessions on water security, desalination & food-system resilience, net-zero fertilizer production, and trade & market access for sustainable exports

B2B pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings throughout the day (VIP & Sponsors only) Sponsors & Partners

Morocco Energy & Sustainability Week 2026 is proudly supported by its sponsors and partners:

Platinum Sponsor: Marine Maroc

Gold Sponsor: Mitsubishi Power

Silver Sponsor: Future Pipe Industries (FPI)

Bronze Sponsors: Envision and SLB

Supporting Companies: Coverwind Solutions, Konfluance, fe.energy, and RatedPower

The Week is delivered in collaboration with Morocco's national institutions, including ONHYM, AMEE, and MASEN.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, supporting governments and the private sector through market intelligence, strategic advisory, and the delivery of international summits that enable bankable investment and high-impact partnerships.

Join Us

30 June to 1 July 2026, Es Saadi Palace, Marrakech, Morocco

Official event website and agenda: netzerocircle.org/event/morocco-energy-week

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303244

Source: IN-VR Limited