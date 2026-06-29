Al-Air Corporation: Al-Air Brings Combined HVAC and Electrical Services to Central Florida Homeowners

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Al-Air Corporation, a licensed HVAC and electrical contractor serving Central Florida and the Greater Tampa area, is offering homeowners across the region a combined home-services model that brings air conditioning and electrical work under a single, locally owned company. With more than 14 years in business, master electricians on staff, and 24/7 availability with no after-hours surcharge, the family-owned company aims to simplify home maintenance for Florida residents who would otherwise coordinate two separate contractors.

For most homeowners, HVAC and electrical work are handled by separate companies, requiring two sets of appointments, two invoices, and two points of coordination. Al-Air's model consolidates both under one roof. The company employs licensed HVAC technicians and certified master electricians directly - not subcontractors - allowing it to handle projects that span both disciplines, such as a panel upgrade performed alongside a full air conditioning replacement, with a single crew and a single schedule.

On the HVAC side, Al-Air provides same-day diagnosis and repair for all makes and models, system replacements, bi-annual maintenance plans, and air duct cleaning suited to Florida's humid climate. The company's AC repair and service operates around the clock, a meaningful distinction in a region where air conditioning failures during summer months can create both comfort and safety concerns. Al-Air emphasises straightforward diagnosis without unnecessary upselling.

On the electrical side, the company's certified master electricians handle electrical panel upgrades, whole-home and single-room rewiring, electrical repairs, and lighting installation. Because older wiring and outdated panels present genuine fire and safety risks, the company performs these services to code with licensed staff on every job, rather than routing electrical work through third-party subcontractors as many HVAC-focused companies do.

Al-Air dispatches across more than 11 cities throughout Central Florida and the Greater Tampa area, including Orlando, Kissimmee, Winter Garden, Clermont, Lakeland, and Tampa, with same-day availability in most areas. To make larger projects accessible, the company offers flexible financing with plans starting as low as $89 per month, alongside free estimates and a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

"Florida homeowners shouldn't have to juggle two contractors, two schedules, and two invoices for work that one qualified company can handle. We built Al-Air to be that company - licensed technicians and master electricians under one roof, available when people actually need us, with no hidden fees and no after-hours surcharges."

- CEO, Al-Air Corporation

As a locally owned business rather than a franchise, Al-Air positions its long-term reputation in the Central Florida community as central to how it operates. With thousands of completed jobs, a five-star Google review record, and full licensing across both HVAC and master electrical work, the company aims to serve as a single, dependable point of contact for the home comfort and electrical needs of Central Florida and Tampa-area residents.

About Al-Air Corporation

Al-Air Corporation is a licensed, family-owned HVAC and electrical contractor serving Central Florida and the Greater Tampa area for more than 14 years. The company provides air conditioning repair, replacement, and maintenance alongside electrical panel upgrades, rewiring, repairs, and lighting installation, with licensed HVAC technicians and certified master electricians on staff. Al-Air offers 24/7 service with no after-hours surcharge, free estimates, flexible financing, and a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee across more than 11 cities in the region. Licensed under CAC1818555. More information is available at al-airfl.com.

Contact Information

Al-Air Corporation

alaircfl@gmail.com

4075065957

https://al-airfl.com/

SOURCE: Al-Air Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/al-air-brings-combined-hvac-and-electrical-services-to-central-florida-1183850