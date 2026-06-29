Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations Expands Licensing Agreement with Huizhou DOJ Light Source Technology Co., Ltd. to Include Seoul Semiconductor KSF Patents

Latest Expansion Reflects Edison Innovations' Role In Curating A Comprehensive KSF Portfolio For New And Existing Licensees

DALLAS, TX AND HUIZHOU, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / Edison Innovations, a subsidiary of Dominion Harbor Enterprises (www.dominionharbor.com), has expanded its August 2025 licensing agreement with Huizhou DOJ Light Source Technology Co., Ltd. (DOJ) (https://dojlight.com). The expanded license now covers the KSF phosphor patents originally acquired by General Electric (GE) from Seoul Semiconductor and added to the Edison Innovations portfolio through Dominion Harbor's 2025 acquisition of the GE Licensing assets from Dolby Laboratories, Inc. The expansion was announced jointly by Preston Morgan, Sr. VP of Licensing of Dominion Harbor Enterprises, and Zhang Yan-Wu, General Manager of Huizhou DOJ Light Source Technology Co., Ltd.

For DOJ, the expansion broadens the scope of KSF intellectual property available under a single license. For Edison Innovations' licensing program, it reinforces a core part of the value proposition: aggregating and curating the industry's most important KSF (Potassium Fluorosilicate) phosphor IP, regardless of original source, into a single, comprehensive portfolio that new and existing licensees can rely on as they design and supply next-generation LED products.

"This expansion is exactly what our KSF licensing program is designed to do for our licensees. As we continue to consolidate the industry's most important KSF phosphor IP into a single, curated portfolio, including the patents Seoul Semiconductor developed and GE later acquired, our licensees don't have to chase fragmented rights across the industry. They get a comprehensive license from one source and can focus their engineering on building products," said Morgan.

"KSF phosphor IP has become essential to the products our customers expect from us, and the value of a single, curated license is that we can stay focused on engineering rather than IP diligence. Expanding our agreement with Edison Innovations to include the patents originally developed by Seoul Semiconductor gives our roadmap the breadth and certainty it needs as we scale our KSF-based LED platforms for global customers," said Zhang.

With this expansion, the licensed patent portfolio includes the following US Patent Nos.:

7,497,973; 7,648,649; 7,358,542; 7,847,309; 7,453,195; 9,455,381; 9,184,353; 8,981,639; 8,829,781; 8,362,685; 8,237,348; 9,680,067; 9,698,314; 10,230,022; 11,098,246; 10,615,316; 9,512,357; 10,131,835; 9,938,457; 9,929,319; 10,249,801; 8,436,369; 8,742,449; 9,018,669; 10,424,697; 8,592,232; 8,916,898; and 9,741,907.

For more information about the KSF patent portfolio, please contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

About Huizhou DOJ Light Source Technology Co., Ltd.:

Headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province, Huizhou DOJ Light Source Technology Co., Ltd. designs and manufactures LED light source solutions for the global lighting and display industries. The company combines materials and process expertise with integrated production capabilities to deliver high-color-quality LED products to a broad customer base.

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CONTACT: SSA Public Relations

Steve Syatt

(818) 222-4000

steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-expands-licensing-agreement-with-huizhou-doj-1183925