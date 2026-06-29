LogoTags, America's Leading Custom Challenge Coin and Race Medal Company, to Showcase at the Annual Conference of the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs

LogoTags to Showcase Custom Challenge Coins and Promotional Products at the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs Conference

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 29, 2026 / LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., is proud to announce that it will exhibit at the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs (KAFC) Annual Conference from August 25-27, 2026, at the Holiday Inn-University Plaza in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The annual conference brings together fire chiefs, emergency responders, and public safety professionals from across Kentucky to promote leadership, education, advocacy, and excellence within the fire and emergency services community.

Visitors to the LogoTags exhibit will have the opportunity to meet Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith (Ret.), LogoTags' Independent Sales Representative, and explore a wide selection of premium custom challenge coins, pins, patches, medals, badges and other products designed specifically for fire departments, EMS agencies, law enforcement, military organizations, and first responders.

LogoTags, part of a 5th generation family manufacturing company is one of America's leading suppliers of custom challenge coins, custom military challenge coins, and other custom promotional products, including:

Custom Challenge Coins

Military Challenge Coins

Fire Department Challenge Coins

Police Challenge Coins

Race Medals

Military Dog Tags

Custom Lapel Pins

Metal Name Tags

Bottle Openers

Patches

Key Chains

Silicone Bracelets

And many other custom promotional products.

Challenge coins have become an enduring tradition throughout the fire service, recognizing achievement, commemorating special events, honoring years of service, and building pride within departments. LogoTags has produced thousands of custom challenge coin designs for fire departments and first responder organizations throughout the United States.

Unlike many competitors, LogoTags manufactures premium solid brass custom challenge coins featuring exceptional detail, brilliant finishes, and outstanding craftsmanship. Customers also enjoy:

No setup charges

Unlimited free artwork revisions

Free full-color digital proofs

Industry-leading customer service

Fast turnaround times

Experienced in-house graphic designers

For departments that need coins in a few days, LogoTags also offers its innovative Express Challenge Coin Program, featuring full-color 3D UV printed custom challenge coins that can ship in as little as a few business days while maintaining exceptional quality.

"Fire departments have a long tradition of recognizing service, dedication, and accomplishment through challenge coins," said Bill Taubner, President of Logotags and Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. "We are honored to support firefighters and first responders by creating custom challenge coins that celebrate their commitment to protecting their communities."

Conference attendees are invited to visit the LogoTags booth to view the company's latest custom challenge coin designs and discover why organizations across the country trust LogoTags for high-quality custom recognition products.

For more information about custom challenge coins, custom military challenge coins, race medals, and promotional products, visit www.LogoTags.com.

About LogoTags

LogoTags is one of America's leading manufacturers of custom challenge coins, military challenge coins, race medals, lapel pins, dog tags, and custom promotional products. A division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation family-owned company founded in 1938, LogoTags serves customers nationwide with award-winning artwork, exceptional quality, and industry-leading customer service.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a 5th Generation U.S. Company Leading in Custom Challenge Coins

LogoTags is a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a fifth-generation, family-owned U.S. company founded in 1938. The company is the exclusive supplier of ball chains used on U.S. military dog tags. With decades of manufacturing experience and a commitment to quality, LogoTags has become a trusted source for custom challenge coins, custom race medals, lapel pins and a wide array of other promotional products. Companies and organizations looking for high-quality custom challenge coins can work directly with LogoTags for free design services, no setup fees, and fast turnaround. Visit www.LogoTags.com to request a quote or free custom coin design today.

Contact Information

Bill Taubner, President

(W) 914-664-7500 ext 120

(C) 914-720-3164

bill@logotags.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-americas-leading-custom-challenge-coin-and-race-medal-company-1183889