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PR Newswire
29.06.2026 18:54 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Al Mouj Muscat Generates USD 2.3 Billion GDP Impact

Emerging as a Regional Model for Integrated Destination Development

MUSCAT, Oman , June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Mouj Muscat, Oman's flagship integrated tourism destination, has unveiled the findings of an independent impact study showing it has contributed approximately USD 2.3 billion to the Sultanate's GDP over the past two decades. Conducted by leading Omani research firm, The Firm, the study highlights how Al Mouj Muscat has evolved from a pioneering waterfront development into one of the region's most mature integrated destinations, generating long-term economic, tourism, and investment value while supporting Oman's diversification ambitions.

Over the past twenty years, Al Mouj Muscat has generated more than USD 2.6 billion in revenue and facilitated approximately USD 2.3 billion in foreign direct investment and ownership. The destination currently supports around USD 1 million in daily economic transactions and significantly contributes to Oman's tourism, real estate, and lifestyle sectors.

Today, Al Mouj Muscat welcomes nearly four million visitors annually and is home to a diverse international community representing more than 90 nationalities. Its diversified operating model, spanning hospitality, residential, retail, marina, leisure, and commercial assets, has delivered a 337% shareholder return over the past two decades.

Ahmed Al Massan, Acting CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said: "Al Mouj Muscat was conceived as more than a real estate development. It was designed as an integrated destination capable of generating long-term economic and social value. Twenty years later, the results demonstrate the strength of that vision, creating sustained investment, supporting tourism growth, and contributing meaningfully to Oman's development. As we look ahead, our focus is on building on this foundation, unlocking new opportunities for growth, and continuing to raise the standard for integrated destination development in the region."

Tourism remains a central pillar of Al Mouj Muscat's success. The destination's five branded hotels form a 1,196-key hospitality complex that has contributed approximately USD 712 million to Oman's tourism GDP to date. Its award-winning marina, championship golf course, vibrant retail and dining district, and year-round programme of international events have helped establish Al Mouj Muscat as one of the Gulf's leading lifestyle destinations.

The development's events programme alone has generated USD 637 million in economic impact, while its marina supports a thriving network of marine tourism operators, hospitality businesses, and entrepreneurs. Al Mouj Golf, recognised among the world's top 100 golf courses on nine occasions, has further elevated Muscat's profile as an international sporting destination.

Sustainability remains integral to its long-term strategy. Environmental initiatives, including artificial reefs, district cooling, and water-efficiency systems, have contributed to a 37% reduction in carbon emissions. Marine biodiversity has increased eleven-fold, while terrestrial ecosystems support approximately 140 species of resident and migratory birds.

As Al Mouj Muscat enters its next phase as a proven model for integrated development at scale. With two decades of operational expertise, investment resilience, and measurable impact, the destination is well positioned to help shape the future of tourism, mixed-use development, and sustainable urban living across the region.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001731/Al_Mouj_Muscat.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/al-mouj-muscat-generates-usd-2-3-billion-gdp-impact-302813470.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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