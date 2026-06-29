Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29. Jun 2026 / 18:51 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

Name RENK Group AG Street address Gögginger Straße 73 Postal code 86159 City Augsburg LEI 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63

2. Reason for notification

Acquisition/disposal of instruments Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity

Name Location Country Fidelity Advisor Series VIII Boston US

4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

24.06.2026

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 3.04% 0.19% 3.23% 100,000,000 Previous notification 2.66% 0.57% 3.23% -

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN Absolute In % Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000RENK730 3,039,244 0 3.04% 0.00% Total 3,039,244 3.04%

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Stock Loan 190,156 0.19% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 190,156 0.19%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00% Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total 0 0.00%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

% of voting rights attached to shares % of voting rights through instruments Total of both

10. Other useful information

Date

29.06.2026

End of message

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